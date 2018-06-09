Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Thrills Fans With Boob Job Update

The Geordie Shore beauty

Saturday, June 9, 2018 - 11:41

Chloe Ferry took to Instagram as she kicked off the weekend - to give fans an update on her latest boob job.

The 22-year-old Geordie Shore beauty took to Instagram on Friday to show off her impressive bust as she dropped by a London clinic for a check up.

FIND out the weird thing Chloe's Geordie mate Marnie Simpson discovered about Casey Johnson's body;

“Hi Everyone. I am at London Bridge Plastic Surgery, in London, obviously, getting my final six week check up on me boobs,” Chloe said as she focused her camera on her chest.

“And as you can see, they look amazing!” she said, as she showed off the results of her cosmetic boost.

Fans were in agreement and took to Instagram to applaud Chloe’s figure in her comments section.

“Your figure is incredible,” one awed fan wrote, and another typed: “Literally the best body,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Chloe later shared a photo of herself as she posed wearing a cute black and white polka dot bikini.

The shot gave fans a full view of the MTV star’s impressively toned figure as she showed off one of her favourite summer bikinis.

Although one astonished fan was almost left confused by Chloe’s vision as she showed off her rocking body and blonde-highlihgted hair.

“Omg when i saw this picture I thought it was Holly,” the fan wrote, almost confusing Chloe with her Geordie Shore co-star, Holly Hagan.

What do you think of Chloe's incredible transformation? Let us know @MTVUK

Chloe Ferry/Instagram
Chloe Ferry/Instagram
Chloe Ferry/Instagram
