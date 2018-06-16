Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess

Get you a girl who can do both.

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 12:52

Chloe Ferry has proved that her fashion taste is almost as good as her cleaning skills after hitting the Toon in a fitted jumpsuit that looks straight out of a Catwoman movie.

The Geordie Shore lass took fans through her entire day; revealing that she felt like Cinderella after cleaning her entire house from top to bottom before heading on a wild night out.

Let's get checking out the time Sam Gowland tried on Chloe Ferry's dress and looked like a total babe...

Documenting the entire process on Snapchat, the 22-year-old said that she was “domesticating the floor, sweeping the floor, washing the benches” and “sorting out the cushions” for literal hours on end.

When a fan uploaded the videos to Twitter, Chloe joked that the footage is basically a step-by-step manual on how to be “a good house wife,” before doing a complete 180 and pulling on the sexiest outfit in her wardrobe.

Fans were loving the skintight ensemble, writing: “You look absolutely unreal!!” and dropping a series of fire emojis beneath the upload.

This comes as Chloe revealed that she and Sam Gowland will be having children in a few years, telling Heat that she plans on giving their offspring some seriously unique names.

Girls night 🍸

"We're going to have three kids... Inken, Bob and Billy,” she revealed, before Sam chimed in: “Don't listen to a word she says, we might have three kids, but they're not called that. I want kids when I'm 26."

But proving that she always has the final say, Chloe insisted: “Well you're having them at 25 because I've planned it."

So that's that. 

