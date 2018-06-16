Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess

Chloe Ferry has proved that her fashion taste is almost as good as her cleaning skills after hitting the Toon in a fitted jumpsuit that looks straight out of a Catwoman movie.

The Geordie Shore lass took fans through her entire day; revealing that she felt like Cinderella after cleaning her entire house from top to bottom before heading on a wild night out.

Let's get checking out the time Sam Gowland tried on Chloe Ferry's dress and looked like a total babe...

Documenting the entire process on Snapchat, the 22-year-old said that she was “domesticating the floor, sweeping the floor, washing the benches” and “sorting out the cushions” for literal hours on end.

When a fan uploaded the videos to Twitter, Chloe joked that the footage is basically a step-by-step manual on how to be “a good house wife,” before doing a complete 180 and pulling on the sexiest outfit in her wardrobe.

All the steps of been a good house wife https://t.co/yFTwDovdoz — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) June 16, 2018

Fans were loving the skintight ensemble, writing: “You look absolutely unreal!!” and dropping a series of fire emojis beneath the upload.

This comes as Chloe revealed that she and Sam Gowland will be having children in a few years, telling Heat that she plans on giving their offspring some seriously unique names.

"We're going to have three kids... Inken, Bob and Billy,” she revealed, before Sam chimed in: “Don't listen to a word she says, we might have three kids, but they're not called that. I want kids when I'm 26."

But proving that she always has the final say, Chloe insisted: “Well you're having them at 25 because I've planned it."

So that's that.