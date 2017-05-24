Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 17:17
We think Chloe Ferry finally ran out of outfits last night when she popped to the Toon for a few drinks, because she turned up dressed as the actual Angel of the North.
As in that 65ft steel sculpture with massive wings which is in no way your normal night out attire.No one knows exactly why Chloe and her not so practical ensemble rocked up to Bijoux in fancy dress, what with her Geordie co-stars wearing more normal clothing for the night out.
But there really is no denying that our Chlo somehow managed to work that brown Lycra like her life depended on it.What with this and the recent revelation that she’s an incredible ice skater, well, we’re even more in love with her than ever before.
Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And watch ALL the best bits from last night's big episode below:
Latest News
Get To Know: The Magic Gang
Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did
Love Island’s Nathan Massey Reveals It Will ‘Hurt’ If Cara De La Hoyde Raises Their Baby With Another Man
Jeremy McConnell Chatted Up Ex On The Beach’s Savannah Kemplay’s MUM On Beauty School Cop Outs
Taiwan Could Be The First Asian Country To Legalise Same-sex Marriage
Ansel Elgort Reveals Exclusive Behind The Scenes Look At His New Movie, Baby Driver
Janelle Monae Lined Up To Star In New 'Charlie's Angels' Movie
Ashley Tisdale And Lucas Grebeel Aka Sharpay And Ryan Actually Hated Each Other During High School Musical Filming
MTV News Presenter: James Barr
Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’
MTV News Presenters: The Mandeville Sisters
MTV News Presenter: Georgie Wright
MTV News Presenter: Tinea Taylor
24 Of The Best Slogan Pieces To Shop RN
Our Favourite Acts From The Great Escape 2017
15 Moving Photos From The Vigils For Victims Of The Manchester Attack
Pokemon Go Cheaters Are Being Punished In An Insanely Clever Way
Ariana Grande’s Mum 'Rushed Fans Backstage To Safety' After Attack
Watch Hailee Steinfeld Ditch An Idiot On A Date In New ‘Most Girls’ Video
Mabel Picks Out Her Top 10 Tunes Right Now - Listen!
More From Chloe Ferry
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did
Ex On The Beach Series 7 | Sexiest Selfies Of The Cast
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach: Check Out The SEXIEST Selfies Of The Series 7 Cast
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Vows She Is Now A Wine Sipping And Anger Free Woman
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Restarts Jodie Marsh Feud By Branding Her A "Desperate, Washed-Up Model"
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Reveals That She Never Wants To See Her Dad Again
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Chloe Ferry Has A Norty Neck On With Newbie Sam Bentham After Face-Off With Marty McKenna
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: New Lass Elettra Lamborghini Necks On With Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She's Sent Home After Explosive Fight With Zahida Allen
TV Shows
Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Hits Back At Chloe Ferry After Explosive B*tch Fight In The House - EXCLUSIVE
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Reveals Terrifying Side-Effect Of Cosmetic Surgery: "I Can't Breathe"
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza
TV Shows
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos
TV Shows
15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’
Games
Everything We Know About The Witcher Netflix Show
Celebrity
Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did
TV Shows
YAS! Just Tattoo Of Us Is Commissioned For A Second Series And Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Are BACK!
TV Shows