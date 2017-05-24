Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did

We think Chloe Ferry finally ran out of outfits last night when she popped to the Toon for a few drinks, because she turned up dressed as the actual Angel of the North.

As in that 65ft steel sculpture with massive wings which is in no way your normal night out attire.

No one knows exactly why Chloe and her not so practical ensemble rocked up to Bijoux in fancy dress, what with her Geordie co-stars wearing more normal clothing for the night out.

But there really is no denying that our Chlo somehow managed to work that brown Lycra like her life depended on it.

What with this and the recent revelation that she’s an incredible ice skater , well, we’re even more in love with her than ever before.

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And watch ALL the best bits from last night's big episode below: