Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Everyone knows that Halloween is the one time of year when a girl can essentially wander around town in her actual lingerie and not end up in a worst-dressed column.

That's exactly why Geordie Shore lass Chloe Ferry decided to fold up her crop-tops for the day and pull on a latex, police-officer inspired costume that - if anything - is almost criminally good.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Chloe Ferry proved she was the Queen of crop tops..

Because Chloe is all about sharing her life on Snapchat, she took to the app to debut the Halloween outfit that leaves pretty much everything else in the dark.

Recruiting a pal to film a top-to-toe view of her outfit, Chloe could be seen shaking her behind to the camera while wearing a pair of knee-high velvet boots. Ooh-er.

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

Chloe was joined by pal Marnie Simpson for a night out on the Toon, but not before she made sure every single angle of that incredible costume was documented on her account.

Fans have already rushed to @ her with praise about the outfit, with one fan responding: "Omg Chloe you look INCREDIBLE" while another said: "Chloe Ferry slayed Halloween."

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

With Marnie heading out as a sexy rabbit and Charlotte Crosby piecing together a catwoman-inspired ensemble, the Geordie Shore girls past and present have never looked better.

Let us know your thoughts on this outfit with a tweet @MTVUK.