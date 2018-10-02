Chloe Ferry’s Mum Is An Absolute Worldie And Fans Are Desperate For Her Number

People are currently losing it over how gorgeous Chloe Ferry’s mum is after the Geordie Shore lass posted an emotional tribute about how much of a “rock” she’s always been in her life.

The situation went down when the 23-year-old uploaded a selfie alongside the caption: “This is a big Mam appreciation day I don’t telll you a lot but I love you more than anything you are beautiful inside and out you are my rock my everything.

She continued: “[I’ve] never met a more kind person in my life you deserve everything I love you mam ps thanks for looking after ivy🐶 while I’m away @liz_29x 👭❤️”

While the message is obviously super sweet and worthy of a thousand comments, most people couldn’t help but notice how youthful and downright beautiful Liz truly is: “You got it from your mama! Both beauts,” one person replied.

Another said: “Ya mam looks more like ya sister,” while plenty of guys out there are already angling for a potential date with her: “Wow chloe your mum is gorgeous is she single tell her isms like to buy her a drink or 3 please,” one person suggested.

Someone else simply responded: “Hook me up with your mom she's so pretty.” All things considered, Chloe must be feeling pretty good about the aging process if she’s destined to look like her mum when she gets older.

Oh, and this also reminds us of the time fans suddenly realised that Charlotte Crosby’s mum is also an absolute babe. There must be something in those Geordie genes.

