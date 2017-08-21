Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry’s ‘Never Been So Buzzzing’ After Paris Hilton Wears Sunglasses From Her Range

Paris Hilton - an actual A-lister - has worn Chloe’s design!

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 13:21

It’s a big week for Chloe Ferry. First off she passed her driving test, and now Paris Hilton has worn her sunglasses. 

We’re not talking about the sunglasses from off of her face (because that would be majorly weird and not at all cool), but a pair of sunglasses that the Geordie Shore star designed. 

Chloe is super excited about having an actual real live A-lister wearing her creation, and she’s showing that excitement by posting on social media. A lot. We’d do the same though, TBH. It's Paris Hilton... come on! 

Never been so buzzing in my life @parishilton wearing my Jasmine black sunglasses 😎 order now from @bychloeferry www.bychloeferry.com/sunglasses

“Never been so buzzing in my life @parishilton wearing my Jasmine black sunglasses,” Chloe posted on Instagram along with a clip of Paris in a pair of huge sunnies. 

She's also posted several Instagram stories and her joy/excitement is totally adorable. “I can’t actually believe what I’ve just seen. Paris Hilton is wearing my sunglasses, like, I’m in shock! It’s amazing! Wow,” she said in the first vid.

Wearing my Ava Leopard sunglasses and my necklace from my range order now from @bychloeferry www.bychloeferry.com

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

“Paris Hilton is actually massive and she’s wearing my glasses from my range. I'm actually going to cry,” she admitted in another post. 

Don’t forget about the little people when you’re a major fashion designer, Chloe.  


Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Taylor Swift is debuting the video for Look What You Made Me Do at the VMAs and we can't even deal...

 

 

