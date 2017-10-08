Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Chloe Ferry has delighted fans after uploading a snap of herself to Instagram with a totally new look.

The Geordie Shore babe slipped on a platinum blonde long-bob wig and showed off a subtle shade of lipstick as she posed (and pouted!) for a selfie.

Also wearing a white crop top, grey cardi, and showing a bit of skin by leaving her shoulder bare, the star looked dramatically different from her normal long-haired self.

And fans were quick to take to her Instagram comment section to comment on how incredible she looked.

"Well girl first time i say something at your pic but girl you look AMAZING!" one very impressed fan wrote - while another commented: "Awesome hair! I'm getting mine cut into a bob soon!"

Chloe even caused a little bit of envy among her fanbase, with one typing: "Love it! Makes me miss my blonde hair!"

However some other fans also thought she looked a little like another well known reality star - Kylie Jenner.

"Thought this was kylie jenner," one gobsmacked follower typed, with many others commenting that Chloe was the Kardashian star's doppleganger.

