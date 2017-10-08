Chloe Ferry

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Looking good, Chloe

Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 11:16

Chloe Ferry has delighted fans after uploading a snap of herself to Instagram with a totally new look.

The Geordie Shore babe slipped on a platinum blonde long-bob wig and showed off a subtle shade of lipstick as she posed (and pouted!) for a selfie.

Instagram

Also wearing a white crop top, grey cardi, and showing a bit of skin by leaving her shoulder bare, the star looked dramatically different from her normal long-haired self.

And fans were quick to take to her Instagram comment section to comment on how incredible she looked.

Copyright [Getty]

"Well girl first time i say something at your pic but girl you look AMAZING!" one very impressed fan wrote - while another commented: "Awesome hair! I'm getting mine cut into a bob soon!"

Chloe even caused a little bit of envy among her fanbase, with one typing: "Love it! Makes me miss my blonde hair!"

Getty

However some other fans also thought she looked a little like another well known reality star - Kylie Jenner.

"Thought this was kylie jenner," one gobsmacked follower typed, with many others commenting that Chloe was the Kardashian star's doppleganger.

WATCH! Chloe Ferry's Jaw Dropping Transformation Over The Years

Latest News

Bella Hadid nipple piercing

Bella Hadid Gets Totally Ridiculed For Calling Trainers 'Dope'

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body shaming

Khloe Kardashian Talks Body Confidence But Refuses To Talk Baby Bumps At First Personal Appearance Since Pregnancy Rumours Started

13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford is an amazing singer

13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Shows Off Incredible Singing Voice

Riverdale Has Just Added A New Hunk To The Cast To Play Betty Cooper's Long Lost Brother

Oliver Cheshire

Pixie Lott's Fiancé Oliver Cheshire Recounts Taking Down 'Screaming' Uber Driver After Attack Outside Natural History Museum

This Is Why Love Island’s Alex Bowen Has Beef With Ex On The Beach Star Kayleigh Morris

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Kylie Jenner&#039;s new Fall make up collection has arrived

The New Kylie Jenner Cosmetics Fall Range Has Just Launched And It’s To Die For

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Jemma Lucy has a go at Katie Price after Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes accuses her of sending threatening voicemail

Jemma Lucy Gets Involved In Chris Hughes' Text Row With Katie Price 

Sophie Kasaei admits she&#039;s struggling with her weight while filming Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals She’s Struggling With Her Weight While Filming Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei can&#039;t deal with Geordie Shore hangovers now

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson’s Being ‘Really Needy’ While She’s Away From Boyfriend Casey Johnson

Post Malone

Post Malone and 21 Savage Score Their First UK Number 1 Single

Jemma Lucy Vs Katie Price: A Complete History Of Their Brutal Feud

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

New Music Round-Up: Kelela, Charlie Puth, P!nk and More...

More From Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Celebrity

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Cast Transformations

Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry's Jaw Dropping Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Two Of Geordie Shore's Finest Had The Cheek To Post This Scandalous Snap, Can You Guess Who?

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Why She C*ck Blocked Gaz Beadle From Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore

The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations | MTV Celeb

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Style

Every Single Time Chloe Ferry Proved She Was Queen Of The Crop Top

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal When They Realised They'd Met 'The One' And It's All Too Cute - EXCLUSIVE

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Jemma Lucy has a go at Katie Price after Love Island&#039;s Chris Hughes accuses her of sending threatening voicemail
Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gets Involved In Chris Hughes' Text Row With Katie Price 

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #7!

Sophie Kasaei can&#039;t deal with Geordie Shore hangovers now
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Can’t Deal With Geordie Shore Hangovers Anymore