Chloe Ferry

Fans Are Going Crazy For Chloe Ferry's Reaction To *This* Hilarious Moment On Geordie Shore

A GIF for the history books.

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 14:59

People have lost the plot over a meme of Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry being being pied off by Nathan Henry after he interrupted a conversation she was having with Abbie Holborn.

As most fans will be up to scratch on, Chloe and Nathan have been going through a bit of a rough patch in their friendship recently, after Nath accused Chloe of playing games about her feelings for Marty McKenna. Yikes.

Let's all get checking out the moment that provided the GIF we're all obsessed with...

During a night out on the Toon, Chloe cosied up to newbie Abbie and pointed out just how much she likes having her around as part of the official gang. Only for Nathan - AKA the best wingman in the North East - to swan in and drag Abbie off to go on the "pull."

Eh?

This abrupt exit didn't go down too well with with Chloe, but thankfully everything did actually resolve itself in the end. Chloe and Nathan have finally made up after he admitted that Marty is just as bad at getting his flirt on as his BFF is. 

Meanwhile our lass Chloe RT'd the meme with the caption that pretty much sums up the whole situation: "When you don't get what's going on."

Nailed it. 

Geordie Shore Series 15 continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm...

Did you miss last night's episode of Geordie Shore? Never fear radgies, because we've gathered up all the best bits down here...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

