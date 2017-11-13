Chloe Ferry

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

The Geordie Shore lass hasn't left much to the imagination and her bod looks incredible.

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 09:51

We can all agree that there's never an occasion where Chloe Ferry looks less than polished and we're pretty sure she wakes up with a flawlessly contoured face and poker-straight hair on the regular.

Even so, fans of the Geordie Shore lass were left pretty stunned when she took a casual selfie before having a bath. And - you guessed it - she opened up the robe and flashed her incredible bod. 

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Chloe Ferry proved she was the undisputed Queen of crop tops...

People who follow Chloe on Instagram didn't hold back on the compliments, and, aside from a few fans comparing her to actual Kim Kardsahian, plenty of others also made their feelings known.

"OH MY GOSHH, MY BABE IS SO TASTY," one person responded, while another spoke the words every woman wants to hear: "Rahh you're peng"

🙊

🙊

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

This isn't the first time Chloe has won over a whole new legion of fans, and it's fair to say that her mission in resurrecting the humble crop top has reached dizzy heights.

Exhibit A.

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

We're pretty sure everyone is in mutual agreement that Chloe has never looked better. Send us your thoughts with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

More From Chloe Ferry

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Announces Exciting News That She's Pregnant With Fiancé Joe's Baby

Nathan Henry is trying to steal Chloe Ferry&#039;s new boyfriend Sam Gowland

Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend

MTV Music Week 2017: Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Makes A Shocking Revelation About Her Love For Chicken Nuggets

MTV News

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Makes Shocking Chicken Nugget Claim | MTV News

Chloe Ferry Dials Up The Temperature In This Seriously Revealing Lace Bodysuit

Chloe Ferry Is Desperate For Her 'Possessed' Cat Barbara To Undergo An Exorcism

Sophie Kasaei Wears Baywatch Inspired Swimsuit For Spa Day With Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Trending Articles

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Vicky Pattison Works Some Insane Underboob In Her New NSFW Calendar

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack