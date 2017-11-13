Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

We can all agree that there's never an occasion where Chloe Ferry looks less than polished and we're pretty sure she wakes up with a flawlessly contoured face and poker-straight hair on the regular.

Even so, fans of the Geordie Shore lass were left pretty stunned when she took a casual selfie before having a bath. And - you guessed it - she opened up the robe and flashed her incredible bod.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Chloe Ferry proved she was the undisputed Queen of crop tops...

People who follow Chloe on Instagram didn't hold back on the compliments, and, aside from a few fans comparing her to actual Kim Kardsahian, plenty of others also made their feelings known.

"OH MY GOSHH, MY BABE IS SO TASTY," one person responded, while another spoke the words every woman wants to hear: "Rahh you're peng"

This isn't the first time Chloe has won over a whole new legion of fans, and it's fair to say that her mission in resurrecting the humble crop top has reached dizzy heights.

Exhibit A.

