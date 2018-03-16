Chloe Ferry

Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram

Surely this deserves some kind of special award?

Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 12:08

Fans are losing it over how perfectly plump Chloe Ferry’s behind looks in her latest Instagram post.

The Geordie Shore lass has always been an inspiration when it comes to a) wearing crop tops in the middle of the Winter and b) posing for the best belfies the world has potentially even seen.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses' sexiest snaps of all time. Legends only... 

This time around she’s pulled on a high-cut black swimsuit and looked out over a balcony in Australia. Cue a lot of people commenting that she’s never looked minter in her entire life.

Amid a bunch of love-heart emojis and “Damnnnnnn” comments, one person out there restored our faith in humanity by posting the most uplifting message beneath the upload.

👀

👀

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

“That bum though!! Absolutely stunning girl, and I love how you and Sam are together. You deserve happiness after everything you’ve been through, was sooo rooting for you and Sam to get together and when he asked you to be his girlfriend omg was so lush!! 

The user added: “Go on girl be happy and fabulous no filter needed!!”

This comes as both Chloe and boyfriend Sam Gowland underwent matching couples tattoos on their wrist and neck, with the 22-year-old lad writing the adorable caption that “two words speak a thousand memories.”

Too cute.

 

 

Latest News

Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Karlie Kloss Finally Comments On Those Taylor Swift Feud Rumours
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid’s Topless Holiday Snaps Deserve All The Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares The First Clear Shot Of Baby Chicago's Face
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Camila Cabelo Denies Taylor Swift Convinced Her To Quit Fifth Harmony
 Camila Cabello Denies Taylor Swift Convinced Her To Quit Fifth Harmony
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up
Vicky Pattison shares naked bathtub selfie as she enjoy a luxury bath in South Africa
Vicky Pattison Fulfils New Year’s Resolution With Naked Outdoor Bathtub Selfie
Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
The Woman Who Shot And Killed Her Boyfriend In A YouTube Stunt Gets Jailtime
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Halsey
New Music Round-Up: Halsey, Charlie Puth, Louisa
Liam Payne Hints He's Going To Miss His And Cheryl's Son's First Birthday
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Kendall Jenner Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Her Lip Tattoo: "I Was Drunk!"
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About The Birth Of Stormi Webster For The First Time
15 Celeb Snogs You'll Wish You Were A Part Of
All The Kardashians' Beauty Hacks In One Place

More From Chloe Ferry

Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
MTV News
6 Celeb Injuries That Are Grim AF | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
From Charlotte Crosby To Ed Sheeran: Grim Af Celeb Injuries That Will Make Your Stomach Drop
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Sneakily Records Butt Naked Sam Gowland Shaking His Booty To Beyonce
Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Reveals She's Seriously Injured Her Foot | MTV Celeb
Sophie Kasaei And Holly Hagan Are The Ultimate BFFs In Matching Fishnet Tights
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Just Got Each Other's Names Inked Onto Their Skin

Trending Articles

Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
aubrey-plaza-masturbation
These Celebs Aren't Afraid To Get Real About Masturbation
Geordie Shore Fans Left Shocked By Close Up Of Sam Gowland's Chloe Ferry Tattoo
Kylie Jenner has a rule for anyone who wants to see her baby girl Stormi
Kylie Jenner Has One Strict Rule For Anyone Who Wants To See Baby Stormi
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Reveals Why Marnie Simpson’s ‘Joke’ About His Boyfriend Really Made Him Go Akka – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date