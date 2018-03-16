Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram

Fans are losing it over how perfectly plump Chloe Ferry’s behind looks in her latest Instagram post.

The Geordie Shore lass has always been an inspiration when it comes to a) wearing crop tops in the middle of the Winter and b) posing for the best belfies the world has potentially even seen.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore lasses' sexiest snaps of all time. Legends only...

This time around she’s pulled on a high-cut black swimsuit and looked out over a balcony in Australia. Cue a lot of people commenting that she’s never looked minter in her entire life.

Amid a bunch of love-heart emojis and “Damnnnnnn” comments, one person out there restored our faith in humanity by posting the most uplifting message beneath the upload.

👀 👀 A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Mar 16, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

“That bum though!! Absolutely stunning girl, and I love how you and Sam are together. You deserve happiness after everything you’ve been through, was sooo rooting for you and Sam to get together and when he asked you to be his girlfriend omg was so lush!!

The user added: “Go on girl be happy and fabulous no filter needed!!”

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:16am PDT

This comes as both Chloe and boyfriend Sam Gowland underwent matching couples tattoos on their wrist and neck, with the 22-year-old lad writing the adorable caption that “two words speak a thousand memories.”

Too cute.