Chloe Ferry

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

The Geordie Shore lass is wearing the most incredible creation our eyeballs have ever witnessed.

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 12:46

Before we we even begin, it's fair to say that Chloe Ferry is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion. Who else would rock a cosy sweater the leaves her midriff totally bare to the blistering winds?

The Geordie Shore lass has now gone one step further by deciding to wear a sweater dress that has twice the usual number of sleeves than us humans actually require. Go figure.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of times Chloe Ferry proved she was the master of the humble crop top...

We're totally aware that only one set of those magnificent arms is actually functional, but fans haven't hesitated to crown Chloe the undisputed Queen of the quadruple sleeve.

"Not only are you absolutely stunning, you're so lovely with it. You're definitely my most favourite ever x" one person wrote, while another made the obvious statement: "Definitely stunning ✨💋✨❤️."

Oh this dress is everything! @missyempire #jumperdress #comfyaf #ad #red 💋🔥😘

Others commented on Chloe's latest drama involving a consumed bottle of contact lens solution. "Omg your Snapchat’s are so funny, im creasing at the fact you drank your contact lessons and scaring the shit out of Sam. You’re such a baaaaabe. Love you girl," a fan responded.

Spray tan looking mint @superiorspraytan10

Thankfully, fans quickly reassured Chloe that she wouldn't actually die from downing the solution, which means the countdown is officially on to predicting how many extra sleeves will be located on her Christmas jumper.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

