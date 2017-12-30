‘Forever And Ever’ - Are Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Getting Serious On Their New Year’s Holiday?

Our fave chicken nugget-loving lass, Chloe Ferry, has posted the most adorable holiday picture with new lad and Geordie Shore co-star, Sam Gowland.

The couple are currently on holiday in Thailand (yeah, we’re a bit jeal, too TBH) and not only does Chloe look uh-may-zing in that skimpy black bikini, but look at how loved up both Chloe and Sam are.

Seriously, just really look at their faces for a second. They’re just so damn happy. Now read the caption Chloe wrote, “Forever and ever 👫🌍 @samgowland.” Our heart… we just can’t even deal.

“Sam and I have a special connection I’ve not had before. It just works. We just have a laugh all the time - we have great banter,” Chloe recently said of her new man.

Sounds like things are getting serious with these two, doesn't it? However, co-star Sophie Kasaei doesn’t hold out much hope that their relationship will last.

“How can a relationship work in Geordie Shore? It’s never lasted or worked before. I would love Chloe to be happy but I think it will end in tears,” she told the Daily Star On Sunday not that long ago.

We just hope 2018 is a happy year for our Chloe.

