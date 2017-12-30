Chloe Ferry

‘Forever And Ever’ - Are Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Getting Serious On Their New Year’s Holiday?

Chloe and Sam are loved up and loving life in Thailand

Monday, January 1, 2018 - 15:41

Our fave chicken nugget-loving lass, Chloe Ferry, has posted the most adorable holiday picture with new lad and Geordie Shore co-star, Sam Gowland.

The couple are currently on holiday in Thailand (yeah, we’re a bit jeal, too TBH) and not only does Chloe look uh-may-zing in that skimpy black bikini, but look at how loved up both Chloe and Sam are. 

Check Out The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: The Biggest Romances 

Seriously, just really look at their faces for a second. They’re just so damn happy. Now read the caption Chloe wrote, “Forever and ever 👫🌍 @samgowland.” Our heart… we just can’t even deal. 

“Sam and I have a special connection I’ve not had before. It just works. We just have a laugh all the time - we have great banter,” Chloe recently said of her new man. 

Forever and ever 👫🌍 @samgowland

Forever and ever 👫🌍 @samgowland

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Sounds like things are getting serious with these two, doesn't it? However, co-star Sophie Kasaei doesn’t hold out much hope that their relationship will last. 

“How can a relationship work in Geordie Shore? It’s never lasted or worked before. I would love Chloe to be happy but I think it will end in tears,” she told the Daily Star On Sunday not that long ago. 

We just hope 2018 is a happy year for our Chloe. 

 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: The Biggest Romances 

More From Chloe Ferry

chloe ferry and sam gowland are so loved up on holiday in Thailand
‘Forever And Ever’ - Are Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Getting Serious On Their New Year’s Holiday?
Chloe Ferry Puts Her Toned Midriff On Display In This Gorgeous Cropped Jumper
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland’s Relationship Is Doomed To Fail
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The Most Iconic Fashion Moments Of 2017
Chloe Ferry Declares Sam Gowland ‘The Love Of Her Life’ And Teases Marriage Plans
The Geordie Shore Girls Have Cracked The Key Ingredient To Gemma Collins’ Success
The Geordie Shore Girls Play The Festive Watch Your Mouth Challenge With Hilarious Results
Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland's Idea Of A Christmas Gift For Chloe Ferry Will Leave Girlfriends Everywhere Fuming
The Geordie Shore Cast Get Competitive In A Ridiculous Round Of Christmas Charades
Chloe Ferry Reveals The Surprising Turn Of Events In Her Feud With Zahida Allen
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split

Trending Articles

chloe ferry and sam gowland are so loved up on holiday in Thailand
‘Forever And Ever’ - Are Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Getting Serious On Their New Year’s Holiday?
Charlotte Crosby wore the most unexpected thing on new year&#039;s eve... flip flops
We Did Not Expect Charlotte Crosby To Wear This On New Year’s Eve
Holly Hagan reflects on life for NYE happier than ever
Holly Hagan Posts Emotional New Year’s Eve Message, ‘For The First Time In My Life I Feel Like Me’
Vicky Pattison celebrated New Year&#039;s Even by drinking a glass of dispersible aspirin
Vicky Pattison Was Drinking Entirely The Wrong Type Of Fizz On New Year’s Eve
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott
Gary Beadle&#039;s Instagram best nine is all about becoming a dad
Gaz Beadle’s Instagram 2017 Round-Up Is All About Becoming A Dad… Obviously
Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night&#039;s new years eve party
Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip
Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
Jemma Lucy posts selfie with her estranged mum
Jemma Lucy Posts Sweet Selfie With Her Estranged Mum, ‘Highlight Of My 2017’
Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?