From Chloe Ferry to Chrissy Teigen: Celebs Who Clapped Back At Body Shaming

Body shaming has never been - and never will be - cute, and these stars know it...

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 16:43

Body-shaming. Just why is it a thing?

We all have bodies, they're all different, there's not much that we can do about them. And when people are able to make some changes to their own bodies, that doesn't merit anyone's opinion. Whether bodies are natural or not, some people are just never happy - even though it has literally nothing to do with them.

In a more inclusive world, we are slowly but surely seeing more diverse body types represented in the media, from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty campaigns and runways to Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing range, and there is only room for the celebration of happy and healthy bodies.

Thanks to celebs like Rihanna, Khloe and more, body confidence is on the up and people are finding comfort in role models standing up for all kinds of people by calling out body shamers. Y'know, those people who can't keep their unwarranted opinions to themselves.

Chloe Ferry

Instagram / chloegshore1

Our Geordie Shore lasses aren't shy when it comes to hitting back at their nasty critics and comments, so we were already prepared to 'YAAAAS!' when we saw that Chloe Ferry responded to comments about her body this week.

When somebody left a bizarre comment on her Instagram post trying to belittle her body, saying "I can tell in your smeg kettle that you have not got a flat stomach", Chloe fired back with an angry video shutting them down.

"Sorry for not being perfect," she sarcastically said, while looking visibly annoyed by the comment. First of all, does this person not understand kettles? Because it's news to us that they're very reliable, trustworthy reflections! Chloe, just delete and block next time, pet.

Chrissy Teigen

Getty

Chrissy Teigen - that's tie-gen by the way, not tea-gen - is not one to let online trolls get away with their hateful remarks, and she's not changing that.

The gorgeous author attended the Emmys with husband John Legend earlier this week, absolutely stunning us all in a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown, and she looked positively radiant. Of course, somebody had to be rude about it, tweeting: "I'm asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?"

She replied to the tweet to say "I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful." Of course she made it funny, however this really does point to a shocking expectation of women to be a size 8 with abs after pregnancy. First of all, that's not what every body should look like, so let's put that in the bin.

Secondly, she had a baby four months ago. Months! Can't women just live? And can't women just let other women live?! Chrissy, you look fabulous, for what it's worth.

Selena Gomez

Instagram/SelenaGomez

Pop darling Selena Gomez took a stand against body-shamers earlier this year when her social media was inundated with hateful comments about her kidney transplant scars... because, y'know, being alive doesn't always look cute. Right?

The 'Bad Liar' singer shared a video of her living carefree with her friends on holiday, and shared some feminist wisdom for its caption: "The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern women in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she fulfills society's impossible definition of endless beauty."

With an excerpt from Naomi Wolf's The Beauty Myth, Selena stayed a class act while teaching all body-shamers a lesson. Be kind to one another, people! Our looks don't define us!

Marnie Simpson

Instagram/MarnieOfficial

Back in April, Marnie Simpson was enjoying herself in Ayia Napa with her boyfriend Casey Johnson when suddenly paparazzi photos of her became the centre of nasty online comments.

The Geordie star decided to respond to the reaction of one particular user on social media who called her an elephant, prompting Marnie to say "Disgusting sorry I was trying to enjoy my holiday. I'm hardly an elephant I'm a healthy size 12! Grow up!"

What world do we live in when a size 12 is deemed 'elephant' size? We're just glad these girls have thick skin because not everyone could handle comments as nasty as these so well!

Keep on fighting the fight for us, girls!

