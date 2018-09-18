Chloe Ferry Finds Herself In A Pooey Situation As She Desperately Tries To Puppy Train Ivy

Anyone who has ever experienced the joys of getting a new puppy will know that the experience is quite the whirlwind, just ask Geordie Shore's power couple, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland.

On the one hand, you have this adorable new best pal, but on the other, your life becomes taken over by one thing and one thing only... Puppy training.

PLAY the video for Ivy's hilarious poop situation as Chloe Ferry updates us on her puppy training progress...

So close, yet still so far. But we've got faith that Ivy will be able to make it to the mat in no time.

A pre-toilet trained puppy and a brand new house probably aren't the best mix, tbf.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

While she might not quite have the perfect navigation to her poop mat just yet, luckily Chlo went for easy-clean floors in the kitchen to avoid any unfixable mishaps. Smart.

While Ivy might not have the whole pooping thing down, it's clear she's absolutely mastered another important skill.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

The little cutie can already bring the ball back to Chlo, an absolute staple in her repertoire of doggy tricks.

Ivy is a smart cookie.

Chloe and Sam are both enjoying life as new pet owners after the Frenchie came into their lives as a surprise birthday gift on Chloe's 23rd.

Instagram/ChloeGShore

And we're absolutely obsessed with how committed they are to being the best damn doggy owners, even going all out on a straight-up thrown for Ivy to rest her adorbs head.

Fancy adopting us?