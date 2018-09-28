Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress

Chloe Ferry has proved that there’s nothing wrong with showing off a little bit (read: a lot) of underboob when heading on a night out with friends.

The Geordie Shore lass has uploaded an image of herself wearing the kind of dress that we’ve begun to directly associate with Kim Kardashian. Meaning, it’s super-tight, super bright, and has a giant cut-out section that shows off a large chunk of her cleavage.

Now get checking out footage of Chloe in the cut-out dress of dreams...

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share not one but three images of herself in the lime outfit and fans were loving the resulting shots.

One person responded that she looked “stunning” with both her brunette and blonde locks, while another wanted to know how they could recreate the look on their own time: “Where is this dress from?”

Because the internet can be pretty nasty place, a few trolls crawled out the woodwork to leave negative remarks under the images, but several people stood up for Chloe’s right to wear whatever she wants.

“People should start looking at themselves before posting a horrible comment to others, most of the people who comment nasty things always look a fucking mess themselves! I love chloe, keep posting what makes you happy girl!” one person wrote.

Another fan joked that it isn’t necessary to have a body like a Victoria’s Secret model in order to wear a seriously revealing outfit, tagging their pal in the image and joking that the dress would look equally good on them.

“Hopefully I can find one that the cut out goes a bit lower so can have the gut out too,” they said.

Touché.