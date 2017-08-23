Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

The major news in the Geordie Shore family doesn't just revolve around Gaz Beadle and his exciting baby revelation, but also extends to Chloe Ferry and the fact that she's just passed her driving test on the first try.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

It might be hard to believe that Chlo doesn't have her license by now, but the 21-year-old has been far too busy necking back tequilas and making her millions to worry about how to get from a to b.

Copyright [Instagram]

Chloe had kept fans in the loop about her plans after revealing back in June that it took her a casual ten tries to get the theory part of the test under her belt. In celebration of passing, she bought herself a white Range Rover as an incentive to ace the practical.

Taking to Twitter to reveal that she's pulled it out the bag on the first go, Chloe wrote that she's "never been so proud of herself. Passed my driving test first time."

Never been so proud of my self! Passed my driving test first time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4kn7tOabfp — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) August 22, 2017

And hitting back at a troll who tried to compare her looks to the Dolmio man, Chloe clapped back: "My domino day is amazing babe 21 years old and driving a Range Rover"

My domino day is amazing babe 21 years old and driving a Range Rover ❤️ https://t.co/UzS8DUDUmb — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) August 22, 2017

Massive congratulations to our gal Chlo!

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

Fancy a catch-up with the Geordie lot? Then get watching the following clips from our favourite little radge packets...