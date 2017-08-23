Chloe Ferry

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Her first car isn't the standard Renault Clio...

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 10:01

The major news in the Geordie Shore family doesn't just revolve around Gaz Beadle and his exciting baby revelation, but also extends to Chloe Ferry and the fact that she's just passed her driving test on the first try.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

It might be hard to believe that Chlo doesn't have her license by now, but the 21-year-old has been far too busy necking back tequilas and making her millions to worry about how to get from a to b.

Copyright [Instagram]

Chloe had kept fans in the loop about her plans after revealing back in June that it took her a casual ten tries to get the theory part of the test under her belt. In celebration of passing, she bought herself a white Range Rover as an incentive to ace the practical.

Taking to Twitter to reveal that she's pulled it out the bag on the first go, Chloe wrote that she's "never been so proud of herself. Passed my driving test first time."

And hitting back at a troll who tried to compare her looks to the Dolmio man, Chloe clapped back: "My domino day is amazing babe 21 years old and driving a Range Rover"

Massive congratulations to our gal Chlo! 

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

Fancy a catch-up with the Geordie lot? Then get watching the following clips from our favourite little radge packets...

 

 

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift Is ‘Overhauling Her Image’ With Album Number Six

Highest Paid Actor Earns More Than Double Highest Paid Actress Emma Stone

Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

Beyoncé Taps Laverne Cox For New Secret Project

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Chocolate-Loving German Thieves Steal $80k Worth Of Nutella And Kinder Eggs

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Clay and Tony in 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Just Had His Say On A Major Fan Theory

11 Times P!nk Was A Total Music Video Badass

2017 VMA Pre-Show Performers Revealed!

14 Things Guaranteed To Happen On Your First Friend Holiday

12 Genuinely Brilliant Eye Palettes For Under £20

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Biomutant

Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

Disney

Here's Your First Look At The Live-Action Frozen Broadway Cast In Costume

Kacy Hill Performs &#039;Like A Woman&#039; For MTV PUSH

Exclusive: Kacy Hill Does Gorgeous Shawn Mendes Cover

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

More From Chloe Ferry

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

MTV’s red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are running higher than ever before, as eight sexy singles crash onto the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet The Cast

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Talks Abbie Holborn Joining The Family: 'She's My Wing Woman!' - EXCLUSIVE

Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Trolls After Claiming Eggy Bread Talents Make Her 'Wife Material'

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Nearly Had To Call An Ambulance After Getting Her Head Stuck In A Cat Flap During Mortal Night Out - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Narrowly Avoids A Potentially X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Chloe Ferry explains why she needs subtitles on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Flaunts Blonde Hair And Shapely Bum In Incredible Belfie As Fans Spot Something Pretty Awkward

TV Shows

Geordie Shore Season 15 Cast Tease Naked Hot Tub Parties, Mortal Nights Out And Plenty Of Tashin' On As MTV Start Date Confirmed

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna gives Chloe Ferry relationship advice
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Tells Chloe Ferry Sam Scott Won't Have Sex With Her For This Reason

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Little Mix
Music

Did Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Just Confirm That Little Mix Have a New Music Video?

Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Trolls After Claiming Eggy Bread Talents Make Her 'Wife Material'

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

Sarah Hyland And Dominic Sherwood Have Split After Two Years Together