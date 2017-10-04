Chloe Ferry

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

She's changed quite a bit in two years...

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 17:00

Since bursting onto our screens in 2015, Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry has undergone quite the transformation. The larger than life star has always been open and honest about her cosmetic procedures in the past, having had veneers, an eyebrow lift, dermal cheek fillers, lip fillers, botox, a nose job, boob lift, and eyebrows tattooed. And it doesn’t sound like she’s planning on slowing down anytime soon either! She previously admitted: “If you don't like something about yourself get it changed. Before Geordie Shore I could never afford to get anything changed so now I've got the money I'll do whatever makes me happy.” While Chloe clearly loves a plastic surgery or two, she does have a few problems with some of her past work. Speaking about her nose job, Chloe recently admitted: “I regret my nose - I hate my nose. It's just too small; my nostrils need to be widened. I can't really breathe out of my nose.” Not exactly ideal – let’s hope she gets that seen to soon.

So without further ado, sit back, relax, and let’s take a look at Chloe’s jaw dropping transformation over the past two years…

You can watch our Chloe on the latest series of Geordie Shore, Mondays at 10pm only on MTV.

HOWAY!

