Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt

The Geordie Shore lass went all out with her latest ensemble.

Monday, July 9, 2018 - 12:55

We already knew that Chloe Ferry was a total worldie, but we don't know if the world was ready for THIS look.

The Geordie Shore lass gave us all the dominatrix vibes as she stepped out in a lace leotard with a plunge deeper than the Pacific Ocean, and honestly, we need to sit down.

Hit play on the video to watch Chloe Ferry get emotional following her surgery...

Just in case you weren't already aware that she's the queen of all things sassy and sexy, she paired the look with a latex bodycon skirt complete with a cheeky split down the centre.

@backgriduk

It's safe to say that Chlo's ensemble left very little to the imagination, but we're still scratching our heads over how she managed to avoid a nip slip in that wonderfully see-through leotard.

A true mystery.

@backgriduk

The babe was out filming for, you guessed it, Geordie Shore and she was joined by her fellow radgies, Sam (obvs), Sophie Kasaei and Abbie Holborn.

Abbie was team side-boob, pairing her black leotard with a pair of pinstripe high waisted trousers.

@backgriduk

Looking good ladies!

Now, we must say, we can't wait to watch their night on the toon back purely to witness how Chloe tackles dancing in that latex skirt.

She's a woman of many talents but even for her, that looks like no easy feat.

In the meantime, we'll just have to keep checking out their incredible antics down under on Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

MK - Press Pic
Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer
Three Lions
‘Three Lions’ Eyes The UK No.1 Spot Again Because It’s Coming Home
Justin Bieber predicted his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2016
Justin Bieber Predicted His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Way Back In 2016
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Drake, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
twenty one pilots
twenty one pilots Signal Return With Cryptic Emails & Tweets
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Questions You’ve Always Wanted To Ask A Body Piercer
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
From Kendall Jenner To Lili Reinhart: 7 Celebrities Who Refuse To Give Anything Away About Their Love Lives
Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It
Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 2 Highlights: Stormzy, Migos, Krept X Konan
Love Island&#039;s Alex insists he wasn&#039;t played by Muggy Megan
Love Island’s Alex Miller Has His Say On Claims Muggy Megan ‘Played’ Him
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid

Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
MTV News
Chloe Ferry Has Sam Gowland Graft For A Chance To Watch The World Cup
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Boyf Sam Gowland’s Naked Dancing | MTV UK
Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Finally Returns To The Family With Big Promises: “Those F*ckers Aren’t Going To Know What’s Hit Them!”
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On Kim Kardashian's Toaster? | MTV Celeb

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin's Dad Totally Confirms Justin Bieber Engagement And Here's Your First Look At The Ring
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
The Weeknd Double Tapped Bella Hadid’s Fire IG Post and We’re Confused
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Kim Kardashian Shared Some TMI Advice And Fans Are Calling Her Out On It
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back