Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt

We already knew that Chloe Ferry was a total worldie, but we don't know if the world was ready for THIS look.

The Geordie Shore lass gave us all the dominatrix vibes as she stepped out in a lace leotard with a plunge deeper than the Pacific Ocean, and honestly, we need to sit down.

Hit play on the video to watch Chloe Ferry get emotional following her surgery...

Just in case you weren't already aware that she's the queen of all things sassy and sexy, she paired the look with a latex bodycon skirt complete with a cheeky split down the centre.

It's safe to say that Chlo's ensemble left very little to the imagination, but we're still scratching our heads over how she managed to avoid a nip slip in that wonderfully see-through leotard.

A true mystery.

The babe was out filming for, you guessed it, Geordie Shore and she was joined by her fellow radgies, Sam (obvs), Sophie Kasaei and Abbie Holborn.

Abbie was team side-boob, pairing her black leotard with a pair of pinstripe high waisted trousers.

Looking good ladies!

Now, we must say, we can't wait to watch their night on the toon back purely to witness how Chloe tackles dancing in that latex skirt.

She's a woman of many talents but even for her, that looks like no easy feat.

In the meantime, we'll just have to keep checking out their incredible antics down under on Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!