Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment

Over the weekend, Chloe warned that her injury was a 'serious one', before showing her followers multiple wounds on her left foot while Sophie sported a badly bruised hand and bandaged fingers.

WATCH Sophie Kasaei Talk All Things Relationships In The Latest That's What She Said:

"So this time around, I injured myself once again. But this time it's a serious one, I think I need stitches," Chloe told her followers.

Before switching the camera around from herself to her injury, Chloe said: "I'm going to show you guys right now because I'm literally going to get my plasters changed."

Instagram/Chloegshore1

The lass then flipped the camera to get a close up of multiple wounds to her foot, which look pretty severe.

It's not entirely clear how Chloe sustained the injury, but she explained: "One cut, two cut, and that was from a f**king microwave."

"Do not worry guys. My foot does not need to get to get amputated. It's just a little scratch. Goodnight," Chloe reassured her followers.

Chloe isn't the only Geordie lass who badly hurt themselves over the weekend, as Sophie Kasaei also took to Instagram with a bruised and bandaged hand.

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

Soph didn't explain how she hurt herself but she captioned the image: "Psycho Sophie problems."

Both girls sought hospital treatment this morning, with Chloe explaining from the treatment room: "So, getting me foot sorted, Soph's getting her hand sorted. What are we like Soph?"

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

"We are literally in the wars," she continued, before showing her freshly bandaged foot.

Snapchat/ChloeFerry

We seriously hope that both of the girls are okay, and wish them a speedy recovery!

Now take a look at Sophie Kasaei, Lateysha Grace and Olivia Buckland talking about all things relationships in 'That's What She Said'...