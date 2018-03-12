Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
The Geordie Shore lasses sustained some pretty serious looking injuries.
Over the weekend, Chloe warned that her injury was a 'serious one', before showing her followers multiple wounds on her left foot while Sophie sported a badly bruised hand and bandaged fingers.
"So this time around, I injured myself once again. But this time it's a serious one, I think I need stitches," Chloe told her followers.
Before switching the camera around from herself to her injury, Chloe said: "I'm going to show you guys right now because I'm literally going to get my plasters changed."
The lass then flipped the camera to get a close up of multiple wounds to her foot, which look pretty severe.
It's not entirely clear how Chloe sustained the injury, but she explained: "One cut, two cut, and that was from a f**king microwave."
"Do not worry guys. My foot does not need to get to get amputated. It's just a little scratch. Goodnight," Chloe reassured her followers.
Chloe isn't the only Geordie lass who badly hurt themselves over the weekend, as Sophie Kasaei also took to Instagram with a bruised and bandaged hand.
Soph didn't explain how she hurt herself but she captioned the image: "Psycho Sophie problems."
Both girls sought hospital treatment this morning, with Chloe explaining from the treatment room: "So, getting me foot sorted, Soph's getting her hand sorted. What are we like Soph?"
"We are literally in the wars," she continued, before showing her freshly bandaged foot.
We seriously hope that both of the girls are okay, and wish them a speedy recovery!
