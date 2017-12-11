Chloe Ferry

It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart

The Geordie Shore lass has an unexpected admirer and the situation is complicated.

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 11:50

Chloe Ferry and boyfriend Sam Gowland might be like literal peas in a pod, but it sounds like he's got a bit of friendly competition when it comes to winning Chloe's heart. 

It turns out his four-year-old brother Oliver is completely smitten with the Geordie Shore lass and is totally opposed to the idea of anyone else in the world giving her a kiss. 

The situation all went down on Instagram Stories, where Chloe revealed that the two Gowland boys are fighting for her affections. "So everyone, four-year-old Oliver - which is Sam’s brother has a got a crush on us, his first crush. So I need you to watch this," she began. 

When Sam leant over to try and give Chloe a smooch, Oliver was right in-between them shouting: "Get off! Get off!" 

To be properly fair about the situation, Sam backed off and asked his little brother if there was anyone good enough out there for Chloe to call her boyfriend: "Nobody!" he replied. 

This comes after Sam and Chloe proved that they really are built to be together after referring to their love in terms of greasy food: "Chicken to my nugget @samgowland," Chloe wrote back in October. 

The couple also recently proved that they're fully comfortable in their relationship after poking a bit of fun at a troll who felt the need to compare Chloe to Sam's Love Island ex, Georgia Harrison. 

Don't mind us, we're just shipping this until the cows come home. 

Geordie Shore Series 16 starts Tuesday 9th January at 10pm only on MTV!

 

 

