Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

Marnie Simpson has poured cold water on reports she photoshopped Chloe Ferry's bum after fans pointed out that her behind was looking extra perky in one of Marn's Instagram uploads.

Speaking of peachy behinds, let's all get checking out some of the cheekiest reality star belfies on record...

The Geordie Shore lass has had enough of people finding new ways to criticse her pals, and responded that she'd have absolutely no purpose in making Chlo's bum look bigger than usual.

The backlash all began when a bunch of fans felt the need to comment on Chlo's bod in the image. "That is 100% photoshopped, either that or extremely surgically enhanced," one person wrote, as another branded the shot "weird."

While Chloe hasn't addressed the comments about her bum, Marns clearly saw the onslaught under her image and pointed out the obvious: "Why would I photoshop Chloes a**e, haters . Bore off."

Even though there were a load of people with nasty things to say about the image, it's worth mentioning that loads of others came through to stand up for Chloe.

"Not being funny but did nobody see Chloe's Instagram story the other day... I think it's f**king horrible people slating her like how you all are, she's only bloody human, if I had an arse like that I'd be happy," one person said.

Time to stop picking on women for their bodies? Seems like a novel idea.

Geordie Shore continues on Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV

