Marnie Simpson's Word Of Warning To Chloe Ferry: She Needs To Stop The Surgery Now

Marnie Simpson has warned her fellow Geordie Shore cast mate, Chloe Ferry, to stop having surgery.

The warning comes after Chloe's revelation that 'saggy boobs' comments from nasty trolls infuenced her decision to go under the knife.

Check out the video to see all the Geordie Lasses' INCREDIBLE transformation over the years. From Charlotte Crosby to Sophie Kasaei, those girls love a makeover...

Chloe sobbed as she showed her Snapchat followers the 'awful' scars left behind after her secret breast lift, and now Marnie has said enough is enough.

Writing in her Star mag column, Marnie said: "I've seen Chloe and she's fine after her boob lift."

Marnie Simpson wants her Geordie Shore cast-mate Chloe Ferry to stop surgery. / Instagram/ChloeGShore

Marnie went on to reveal that those 'awful' scars could be in part down to improper care. She said: "The problem was she forgot to take care of her boobs after her surgery because she was so busy."

Chloe made it clear that nasty comments had a lot to do with the her decision to have the op. Marnie weighed in, admitting: "Outwardly, she appears confident, but critical comments do affect her."

Marns' final words were a pretty stern warning to her good friend: "She needs to stop surgery now."

🌸 🌸 A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

We're just so glad to here that Chloe is doing okay after the operation!

Don't forget to catch Chloe, Marnie and the rest of the Geordie Shore gang every Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV!

Now get checking out all the exclusive spoilers from TONIGHT's upcoming episode...