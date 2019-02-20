Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Spontaneously Book Last-Minute Flight To Heartwarming Location

Geordie Shore's power couple Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry have just shown how spontaneous they are after booking a last-minute long-haul trip.

The pair are making the most of their freedom after wrapping filming on the upcoming series of the radgiest show on telly, so they've only gone and booked a flight to Thailand.

Play the video to see Chloe Ferry go in on cruel trolls for calling her 'vile'...

While Thailand is a pretty popular holiday destination, it's extra special for the pair as it's where they went on their first ever trip away together.

"So we've just woke up me and Sam... and we're going to go to Thailand on Saturday," Chloe explains, while Sam shows off his phone to prove the booking.

Instagram/samgowland

She added: "Life is all about being spontaneous and living a little."

"That's a big word for you," added Sam. It's a big word for an even bigger trip!

The pair will be jetting off for three weeks to the place where they first went travelling together.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

Chloe and Sam visited Thailand just over a year ago to ring in 2018.

"Our first holiday together @samgowland," Chloe wrote on December 28, 2017.

Instagram/ChloeGShore1

We hope this trip is every bit as special as their first! Good luck on your travels, guys.

