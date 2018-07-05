Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers

We're well aware that Chloe Ferry's got a pretty impressive derriere, but Sam Gowland felt it legit looked good enough to eat on Tuesday night.

Yup, the lad went in for a bite of the booty, but who can blame him when the Geordie Shore, or should we say Geordie Sheer, lass opted for COMPLETELY see-through flares?

Hit play on the video to see inside Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry's brand new pad...

Chloe's ensemble left very little to the imagination as she hit the toon in glittery sheer bottoms paired with an equally saucy black crop top.

And it looks like she knows all about Primark knickers, a true godsend.

The sensational look came as the lass headed out in Newcastle to film scenes for the radgiest show to ever grace our tellies.

Just as the pair were about to embark on their classic taxi journey after a night of getting mortal, Sam had to go in for a bite.

Did he not get his end of night kebab? Or is Chloe just looking like a straight-up snack?

We're sure all will be revealed when we get to watch the incredible scenes back.

