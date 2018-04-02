Chloe Ferry

Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke

The Geordie Shore lad wasn't thrilled with the comment about his girlfriend.

Monday, April 2, 2018 - 12:18

Sam Gowland has challenged Marty McKenna to a charity boxing match after he cracked a joke about missing ex-girlfriend Chloe Ferry on April Fool’s Day.

The drama kicked off when the former Geordie Shore lad took to Instagram on April 1st with a throwback shot of himself and the 22-year-old lass alongside the comment: “Good times miss this c**t.”

Let's get checking out some of the Geordie Shore casts' biggest tattoo regrets of all time... 

Obviously this remark didn’t go down too well with the Love Island lad, who dropped the laughter-crying emoji beneath the post and added the snarky comment: “Unlucky kidda.”

That wasn’t the end of it, with Sam posting a screengrab of the upload and writing: “Must be bored at home or still on the sesh ya wiff head trying to act all muggy online, come act muggy to me face in a charity boxing match all proceeds go to charity of our choice ‪@Marty_GShore [sic]”

For his part, Marty insisted the whole thing was a tongue in cheek prank but said that he’d be down to take part in the boxing match if it was something Sam wanted to take further.

“Haha it was an April fools but if that’s what u wana do then that’s what u wana do I’m chilling with my family now not on the ‘wiff’ if u wana sort this out then inbox me your number and we will defo sort this oot don’t worry [sic]”

Yikes. It sounds like this isn't the last we’ve heard of this one. 

