Chloe Ferry

You Won't Believe How Much Money Chloe Ferry Is Making On Her Makeup Masterclass

It’s a lot.

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 17:52

Geordie Shore’s very own Chloe Ferry has launched a makeup masterclass, selling tickets to the event to the general public in order to teach the masses her personal tips and tricks.

The lass’ makeup is constantly perfect, so the tickets to the event sold like wildfire, with the Sandman Hotel in Newcastle being filled with attendees.

Play the video to see what happened when Kyle Christie got his mop chopped off...

Although the price of a ticket was pretty hefty. Chloe knows her worth and we’re here for it. The reality TV star sold each individual ticket for £150 each. She’s making some serious coin.

🎟20% off my masterclass tickets for tomorrow night in Newcastle! Only a handful left be quick use code: CHLOE20 online www.chloeferrycosmetics.com

The masterclass was held to promote of her very own cosmetics brand, Chloe ferry Cosmetics, following in the footsteps of her idol Kylie Jenner.

She arrived ‘makeup free’ to the hotel, allowing ticket holders to watch an MUA create the tradition Chloe Ferry look. Couple goals were hit when Sam Gowland handed the star a beautiful bouquet of flowers in celebration.

Chloe then took to Instagram to post a quick snap of the pair, with the caption: “Most amazing night with the launch of my first makeup masterclass and my amazing boyfriend."

In an interview with Closer, the Geordie beaut touched on how internet trolls caused her to have body dysmorphia, so it’s amazing to see her do something so positive.

🙏🏼Thank you so much to everyone who bought a ticket to my Masterclass last night! So overwhelmed ❤️ comment below what city you want me to come to next!👇🏼 @chloegshore1

"It's ever since I started having surgery that I've felt like this, and maybe after some of the negative comments,” she told the mag.

Did you attend the masterclass? Let us know @MTVUK!

