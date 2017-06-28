Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

Check out the latest from MTV news...

If you don't remember jailbird Jeremy Meeks by name, you will most definitely remember that face. You know, the one that sent men and women across the world weak at the knees when his mugshot went viral back in 2014.

Well now it seems that billionheiress Chloe Green has fallen victim to the Meek effect after they were spotted kissing on a180ft superyacht over the weekend.

Because what better way for the model, who was released from prison in 2016, to integrate himself back into normal society than snogging the face off of Phillip Green's daughter during a cruise through the Mediterranean?

Obviously no one wants to stop Meeks living his best life now that he's free from the confines of his cell, but he is apparently married to wife Melissa, with who he has two children.

Instagram/Chloegreen5

Married or not, Chloe seemed smitten with the bad boy as she posted a picture to her Instagram account with the caption: "Just the beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate," before deleting her Instagram altogether.

