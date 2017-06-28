Chloe Green

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

He's apparently still married - and not to Chloe.

Monday, July 3, 2017 - 17:50

Check out the latest from MTV news...

If you don't remember jailbird Jeremy Meeks by name, you will most definitely remember that face. You know, the one that sent men and women across the world weak at the knees when his mugshot went viral back in 2014.

Well now it seems that billionheiress Chloe Green has fallen victim to the Meek effect after they were spotted kissing on a180ft superyacht over the weekend.

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife

All things are possible !!! #bodrum #turkey #boatlife

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Because what better way for the model, who was released from prison in 2016, to integrate himself back into normal society than snogging the face off of Phillip Green's daughter during a cruise through the Mediterranean?

Obviously no one wants to stop Meeks living his best life now that he's free from the confines of his cell, but he is apparently married to wife Melissa, with who he has two children.

Instagram/Chloegreen5

Married or not, Chloe seemed smitten with the bad boy as she posted a picture to her Instagram account with the caption: "Just the beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate," before deleting her Instagram altogether.

Not sure what to make of this whole situation but if you've got any thoughts, drop us a line to @MTVUK

Latest News

Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

I Lived Like A Lifestyle Blogger For A Week And It Kind Of Sucked

It's Now Possible To Create Your Own Geofilter On Snapchat

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

The 5 Best Things About Green Day at British Summer Time

Five Nights At Freddy&#039;s

Five Nights At Freddy's Next Game Has Been CANCELLED

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Demi Lovato Pens A Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community In Honour Of Pride Month

Charlie Puth Attempts Slanguage and It is Hilarious

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Hit A Relationship Milestone After They Wake Up In Bed Together

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Gets Real About Being Trolled Online: ‘You Do Get Gutted’

Jedward Drop A Major Single AF Bombshell As Cupid Brings Back Elliot Crawford

Grime Stars Turn Out In Force For A Special Night In Tottenham

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing Shaved All His Hair Off And It's All Very Slim Shady

Pharrell Williams Is Working on the New Ariana Grande Album

How To Come Out To Your Friends And Family

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

More From Chloe Green

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

Chloe Green Wants To Design Line Of “Going Out Clothes”

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Celebrity

The Romance Between Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Is Heating Up As They Search For Love On MTV's Single AF

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Shorter Hair As She Heads Out To Surprise Stephen Bear