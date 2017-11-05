So Chloe Khan Is Releasing A Single Now (And Scotty T Is VERY Excited About It)

Chloe Khan has stunned fans by announcing the release of her first ever single.

And the Celebrity Big Brother babe is taking a swipe at former reality rival Simon Cowell – by challenging him to a chart race.

Chloe - then known as Chloe Mafia - shot to fame back in 2010 when she auditioned on The X Factor only to be shot down by the judges.

Now Chloe could really have the last laugh as she’s releasing a song called Its Raining Men – and she’s even photo shopped Cowell and Louis Walsh onto women’s bodies for her single cover.

Getty

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Chloe threw down the gauntlet for a good old fashioned chart battle by vowing to beat whoever wins The X Factor this year to the top of the charts.

“GUYS... I am going up against #thexfactor for #xmasnumber1 #CHLOEvsCOWELL Let do this,” she announced – later adding: “Please retweet .. IM DROPPING MY FIRST SINGLE . I’m taking on #TheXFactor for #ChristmasNumber1 are you ready @SimonCowell Issa been awhie.”

Please retweet .. IM DROPPING MY FIRST SINGLE . I’m taking on #TheXFactor for #ChristmasNumber1 😈are you ready @SimonCowell Issa been awhile pic.twitter.com/b222Zayhkx — Chloe Khan (@chloekhanxxx) November 4, 2017

This is fucking ledge @chloekhanxxx if you get Christmas Number 1 I will get my balls out on Xtra Factor pic.twitter.com/sdwxqKfBHl — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) November 4, 2017

Our very own Scotty T has been pretty excited about the news – taking to Twitter to throw his support behind Chloe in a very, erm, typically Scotty T way.

“This is f**king ledge ‪@chloekhanxxx if you get Christmas Number 1 I will get my balls out on Xtra Factor,” he tweeted.

Fortunately, Xtra Factor no longer exists so we can all rest easy that Scotty wouldn’t be able to complete this promise if Chloe does hit the top spot.