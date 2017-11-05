Chloe Khan

So Chloe Khan Is Releasing A Single Now (And Scotty T Is VERY Excited About It)

Scotty T has offered a surprising way to celebrate if Chloe hits Number 1

Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 10:50

Chloe Khan has stunned fans by announcing the release of her first ever single.

And the Celebrity Big Brother babe is taking a swipe at former reality rival Simon Cowell – by challenging him to a chart race.

Watch this to find out: The Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery

Chloe - then known as Chloe Mafia - shot to fame back in 2010 when she auditioned on The X Factor only to be shot down by the judges.

Now Chloe could really have the last laugh as she’s releasing a song called Its Raining Men – and she’s even photo shopped Cowell and Louis Walsh onto women’s bodies for her single cover.

Getty

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Chloe threw down the gauntlet for a good old fashioned chart battle by vowing to beat whoever wins The X Factor this year to the top of the charts.

“GUYS... I am going up against #thexfactor for #xmasnumber1 #CHLOEvsCOWELL Let do this,” she announced – later adding: “Please retweet .. IM DROPPING MY FIRST SINGLE . I’m taking on #TheXFactor for #ChristmasNumber1 are you ready @SimonCowell Issa been awhie.”

Our very own Scotty T has been pretty excited about the news – taking to Twitter to throw his support behind Chloe in a very, erm, typically Scotty T way.

“This is f**king ledge ‪@chloekhanxxx if you get Christmas Number 1 I will get my balls out on Xtra Factor,” he tweeted.

Fortunately, Xtra Factor no longer exists so we can all rest easy that Scotty wouldn’t be able to complete this promise if Chloe does hit the top spot.

Latest News

Here Are All The Details Of Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home

Chris Hughes wants to be the new David Attenborough

Love Island's Chris Hughes Basically Wants To Be The Next David Attenborough

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Has Been Getting Philosophical And Everyone Is Confused

So Chloe Khan Is Releasing A Single Now (And Scotty T Is VERY Excited About It)

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

There was a mini Teen Wolf reunion and Colton Haynes&#039; wedding

There Was A Teen Wolf Reunion At Colton Haynes' Wedding

Taylor Swift&#039;s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is the new face of Prada

Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Kris Jenner can&#039;t be tricked into confirming the pregnancies of daughters Khloe and Kylie

Kris Jenner Avoided Being Tricked Into Confirming Kylie And Khloe's Pregnancies In The Best Way

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Vicky Pattison sleeps rough to help support homelessness charity Centre Point

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere for TBS&#039;s &#039;Drop The Mic&#039; and &#039;The Joker&#039;s Wild&#039; at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

It's About Time This Tentacle-Tastic Game Came To Nintendo Switch

Mark Strong Is Apparently In Line To Play The Villain In Shazam!

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Rapper Lil&#039; Kim attends the &#039;Can&#039;t Stop, Won&#039;t Stop: The Bad Boy Story&#039; Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City

Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Her First UK Number 1 Single

Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day At Work

More From Chloe Khan

So Chloe Khan Is Releasing A Single Now (And Scotty T Is VERY Excited About It)

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

Trending Articles

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Kris Jenner can&#039;t be tricked into confirming the pregnancies of daughters Khloe and Kylie

Kris Jenner Avoided Being Tricked Into Confirming Kylie And Khloe's Pregnancies In The Best Way

Taylor Swift&#039;s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is the new face of Prada

Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home