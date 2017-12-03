Chloe Moretz Has Been Granted A Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Chloe Moretz has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker after a series of alarming incidents culminated in him trying to gain access to her home.

The actress has filed documents against a man named Terry Daniel Quick who has reportedly been harassing members of her family in an effort to get closer to her.

The files were obtained by E! News, who report that Chloe’s mother Teri Moretz and brother Trevor Duke Moretz are also covered by the restraining order.

"The persons are family members, whom reside and work together," the document clarifies. Chloe writes that the man has "also followed and harassed them while stalking me and has harassed and confronted them."

Getty

A quick glance of Quick’s alleged social-media profiles show him referring to Chloe as his “wife” and the “love of his life.”

On November 29th, Quick was arrested after ‘stalking’ Moretz to her house. The documents also reference an incident when Quick followed Chloe and boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham to a concert and onto a club.

Instagram/ChloeMoretz

A judge signed the document on November 30th - meaning that Quick is now legally required to stay over 100 yards away from Chloe and the aforementioned members of her family.