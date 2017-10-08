Chloe Moretz Opens Up About Her Break Up With Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Moretz has opened up about her break up with Brooklyn Beckham.

And just before you have a heart attack, we’re talking about their split back in September 2016, which happened before they rekindled things to be very much loved up, as they are right now.

If you can rewind your mind that far, you’ll remember that after loads of cute instas and being seen out and about generally looking like love’s young dream, the pair called things off. And while they seem to have got things back on track a year later following Brooklyn’s move to the US for college, Chloe’s revealed that she found the split even harder than she’d expected thanks to the media attention on their relationship.

Speaking about what went down in a new interview with Stellar, Chloe said: “I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that. I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

But luckily her family’s support got her through.

“They were like, ‘’That’s all great that you want to go away — but you can’t. You are your own person. You’re going to have to deal with this sort of thing,” Chloe adds.

And hey, it’s all worked out for the best and speaking to People, Chloe even revealed that she thinks the break has only strengthened their relationship: “I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other. It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”