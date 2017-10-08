Chloe Moretz

Chloe Moretz Opens Up About Her Break Up With Brooklyn Beckham

“I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that."

Linds Foley
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 10:36

Chloe Moretz has opened up about her break up with Brooklyn Beckham.

And just before you have a heart attack, we’re talking about their split back in September 2016, which happened before they rekindled things to be very much loved up, as they are right now.

Check out the latest from MTV News...

If you can rewind your mind that far, you’ll remember that after loads of cute instas and being seen out and about generally looking like love’s young dream, the pair called things off. And while they seem to have got things back on track a year later following Brooklyn’s move to the US for college, Chloe’s revealed that she found the split even harder than she’d expected thanks to the media attention on their relationship.

Speaking about what went down in a new interview with Stellar, Chloe said: “I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that. I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

But luckily her family’s support got her through.

Dublin. You were amazing ❤️

Dublin. You were amazing ❤️

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

“They were like, ‘’That’s all great that you want to go away — but you can’t. You are your own person. You’re going to have to deal with this sort of thing,” Chloe adds.

And hey, it’s all worked out for the best and speaking to People, Chloe even revealed that she thinks the break has only strengthened their relationship: “I think we chose each other. I think we really understand each other. It’s been years now, off and on, and it’s just one of those things where you come back and it’s like no time was spent away from each other at all and that’s the most important thing.”

More From Chloe Moretz

Chloe Moretz Opens Up About Her Break Up With Brooklyn Beckham
Chloe Moretz Has Been Granted A Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
Brooklyn Beckham And Chloë Moretz Had The Best Time On A Camping Date
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz are flaunting their new love all over Instagram.
Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Have Been Busy Kissing In Dublin On Snapchat
Chloe Moretz Just Shared The Ultimate Throwback Snap Of Her And Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Posts Sweet Message About Chloe Moretz: 'Thinking Of This One'
Brooklyn Beckham Is Pining After Chloe Moretz And It's Literally All Too Adorable
Does This Prove That Chloe Moretz And Brooklyn Beckham Are Back Together?
WAIT. Does This Mean Chloe Moretz And Brooklyn Beckham Are Back Together?
Celebrity
Chloe Moretz Brands Kim Kardashian 'Sad' Over The Way She Handled Their Feud
Life
Chloe Moretz 'Appalled And Angry' About Her New Animated Movie's Body-Shaming Poster
Celebrity
Are Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Back Together Already?

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion