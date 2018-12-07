Chloe Moretz

Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split

The pair were photographed looking cosy in Los Angeles

Friday, December 7, 2018 - 10:03

It looks like Chloe Moretz may have moved on from her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham after being pictured sharing a kiss with a Playboy model called Kate Harrison.

Pictures obtained by TMZ show the actor snuggling up to the 27-year-old on the street after they were said to have spent an evening at the Malibu branch of Soho House following a meal at Nobu.

Copyright [Getty]

Most people will know that the 21-year-old’s previous relationship was with Brooklyn Beckham; with the couple dating on and off for around four years before eventually calling time on their romance back in April.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Chloe previously opened up about what she learnt from their relationship being so public: “To be secretive. To keep things quiet. It's been a very big learning curve, and that was hard.

She continued: "I had a lot of moments when I was, like, 'Why can't I just say this? Why can't I be with this person in the street and not get photographed?'

Instagram/KateHarrison

“And there's no real answer to that other than you just can't. That's my life, but hopefully I'm going to try and control every ounce of it that gets out."

Telling Glamour that she’ll always protect her personal life, Chloe previously explained that she doesn't enjoy seeing her love life "broadcast on TV" and would prefer to keep things as private as realistically possible. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

