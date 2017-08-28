Chris Clark Reveals He Was Sent Death Threats After Breaking Up With Jesy Nelson

Chris Clark has opened up about the level of abuse that was flung in his direction after he announced that he'd called off his relationship with Jesy Nelson via the fairly harsh medium of text.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the TOWIE lad explained that he was on the receiving end of a lot of backlash after Little Mix fans took personal offense to the way he ended their romance.

Describing the outpouring of criticism that flooded his @-replies, Chris revealed that he still gets trolled over the situation to this day: "Those fans are brutal. I still get the odd death threat. The level of abuse has been crazy."

Jesy has since moved on from their relationship with musician Harry James, while Chris immediately reunited with ex-girlfriend and TOWIE co-star 24-year-old Amber Dowding.

On the moment he decided to call it off with Jesy, Chris confirmed to The Sun that he used Amber's phone to send the final text: "I was never going to escape it. I had to just deal with it. She was on the other side of the world. I am happier now than I ever have been."

While Amber added: "All I can say on Chris's behalf is that it wasn't done in a negative way.

"He wasn't 100 per cent in the relationship and he had to end it when he ended it and that was that. I don't want him to ever receive a backlash from it," she argued.

While it's always great for fans to stick up for their idols, sending abusive messages and even death threats to people you disagree with is clearly a thousand and one steps too far.