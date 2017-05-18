Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell, Of Soundgarden & Audioslave Fame Dies Aged 52

Mike Pell
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 09:47

Chris Cornell, who shot to fame in the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave has sadly died aged 52. 

Getty
In a statement given to the Assoicated Press, Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery said his wife and family were shocked at his "sudden and unexpected" death, with the singer having passed away shortly after playing a gig with Soundgarden in Detroit on Wednesday night.

The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

Cornell had been tweeting his excitement for the sold out gig just hours before his untimely death:

His band, Soundgarden, was a pioneer of the grunge scene during the late 80’s and early 90’s, along with bands like Nirvana, Mudhoney and Jane’s Addiction. The heavy sound and poignant lyricism heard in songs like 'Black Hole Sun', brought a wider and more devoted audience to his genre, filling up stadiums around the world.

After their break up he went on to form the supergroup Audioslave, along with Rage Against The Machine members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk.

During the years, across Soundgarden, Audioslave and his solo career, Cornell won two GRAMMY Awards and was nominated for nine more including a nod for his solo outing on the Casino Royale theme 'You Don't Know Me', soundtracking Daniel Craig's first outing as James Bond. 

He also won the MTV VMA for Best Rock Video for 'Black Hole Sun' with Soundgarden.

Casino Royale - Chris Cornell - You Know My Name

Tributes to the late singer have been flooding in on Twitter:

Our thoughts are with Chris' family and friends at this time. RIP.

WATCH SOUNDGARDEN'S 'BEEN AWAY TOO LONG' HERE:

Chris Cornell Through The Years

  • Chris Cornell performing in Hollywood, California, USA, in 1991.
    [Getty]
    1 of 11
  • Performing in Hollywood, California, USA, in 1991.
    [Getty]
    2 of 11
  • Chris, in Soundgarden, playing Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands, on June 08 1992.
    [Getty]
    3 of 11
  • Soundgarden play the main stage of Lollapalooza festival, USA, in 1992.
    [Getty]
    4 of 11
  • Audioslave play at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Saturday, December 7, 2002.
    [Getty]
    5 of 11
  • Chris backstage at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, December 7, 2002.
    [Getty]
    6 of 11
  • Audioslave play the Nassau Coliseum in New York, 13 December, 2002.
    [Getty]
    7 of 11
  • Soundgarden performs on stage during the 2014 Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on April 6, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
    [Getty]
    8 of 11
  • Soundgarden performs on stage during the 2014 Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on April 6, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
    [Getty]
    9 of 11
  • Soundgarden performs on stage at Fox Theater on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
    [Getty]
    10 of 11
  • Chris Cornell performs at The Ryman Auditorium on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.
    [Getty]
    11 of 11

Latest News

Harry Styles' Mystery 'Carolina' Girl Has Finally Been Revealed

Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

You Won't Believe What Stunt Jemma Lucy Has Pulled AGAIN After Getting Major Beef For It Last Time

Chris Cornell, Of Soundgarden & Audioslave Fame Dies Aged 52

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In

Jemma Lucy's Most Outrageously Naked Moments EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

More From Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Through The Years

Music

Chris Cornell, Of Soundgarden & Audioslave Fame Dies Aged 52

Chris Cornell

Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

Adele 'Confirmed' For James Bond Skyfall Theme Tune

Adele 'Recording Bond Theme' At Abbey Road?

Chris Cornell: Adele Would Be Perfect For Bond Theme

Chris Cornell

Long Gone

Chris Cornell

Part Of Me (Ft. Timbaland)

Chris Cornell Interview

Timbaland Screams With Chris Cornell

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her

Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

Style

Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion