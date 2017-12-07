Chris Evans

Chris Evans Has This Crazy Idea For A Captain America Comedy Spin-Off And It Needs To Happen

Chris is definitely on to something here.

Thursday, December 7, 2017 - 11:29

As the possibility of Disney’s Fox buyout inches ever closer, there’s been plenty of online buzz about the possibilities such a merger could throw up. And while an X-Men / Avengers crossover is probably the one on everybody’s lips, Chris Evans has come up with an idea of his own…

"So who do I talk to about a Cap/Human Torch buddy comedy spin-off?” tweeted the star. “I’m thinking Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Parent Trap," which is very much the kind of content we’re here for.

Check out the video to see Chris and the whole Captain America: Civil War cast's fave deleted scenes...

Nothing has been confirmed on that takeover as yet, but talks have apparently restarted recently, with the Murdoch family set to make a decision by the end of the year. Disney have tried and failed with a number of bids before now, but the feeling remains that a deal is inevitable at some point.

As Disney already own Marvel Studios, any successful deal would see all Marvel’s outstanding intellectual properties under one roof. Good news for anyone hoping for another Fantastic Four go-around…

