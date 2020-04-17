Did Chris Hemsworth Just Throw Some Subtle Shade At Miley Cyrus?

Chris Hemsworth

Some fans think Chris Hemsworth has taken a subtle swipe at his former sister-in-law, Miley Cyrus.

In an interview with News.com.au, Chris was chatting about how his little brother is adapting to Australian life. When asked if Liam is the “fit” one now, he responded: “I think he’s done it."

“Did you see the Men’s Health cover? I thought, ‘Not bad kid. Not bad’. He’s out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. It’s Australian living, I guess.”

Chris's next quip (which could've been totally innocent) is what caused a few raised eyebrows amongst fans: “We got him out of Malibu!”

As fans will know, Miam famously lived in that area until their final split. Miley released a song titled ‘Malibu’ back in 2017 which referenced the pair falling in love again after their first break-up.

The good news is that the couple themselves don’t seem to have any bad blood over the end of their marriage. An insider recently told Entertainment Tonight that Miley “just wants Liam to be happy" in life. 

“She knows how important love and marriage are for him, but she just needed her independence,” the source added. “Miley and Liam have moved on and it seems they’re both where they most want to be in life.”

Miley is currently in a relationship with Cody Simpson, while Liam has been pictured spending a lot of time with an Australian model called Gabriella Brooks.

 

