Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes Admits He's Fuelled Drama In The Past And Brands Fame "Proper Weird"

The Love Island star recently found himself at the centre of Olivia Attwood cheating allegations.

Sunday, December 3, 2017 - 10:17

Chris Hughes hasn't exactly had the smoothest transition into fame and has now confessed that living life under a microscope is actually a lot harder than it looks.

For anyone living under a rock, the Love Island lad has already found himself locked in a war of words with Katie Price and recently found himself apologising to Olivia Attwood after being pictured with his arms around another woman.

In an interview with Metro, Chris admitted that he hasn't navigated fame anywhere near as neatly as he would have hoped. "It's hard," he began. "You can’t go for a shit without someone knowing about it. It’s tough.

"But each day, no matter what the situation is, you learn more, you learn something different. You’re always learning about the media and your platform.

Chris added that it's taken a lot of time for him to stop "biting" at the stories that get under his skin.

"To be honest, I still feel like a normal kid from the Cotswolds who lives on a farm and likes cows, but obviously people know me now… that’s just how it is. There’s a lot of times when stories are wrote about you which aren’t true, you’ve just got to live with it, I guess.

"There’s been moments where I’ve bit to a lot of things, which you just shouldn’t do, I’ve fuelled it, so you should just ignore the people that put you down and get on with it.’

He added: "Everything’s like a learning curve, the whole industry in general. I didn’t even know club appearances existed until I left Love Island. I didn’t know people had meet and greets. It’s a proper weird life. But I’m always learning."

This all comes as Chris branded himself a "drunk d*ck" after being pictured getting cosy with a stranger during a nightclub event. "All of us do things we shouldn't one time or another and do stupid sh*t, but nothing escalated as it never would," he insisted.

 

 

 

