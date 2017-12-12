Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Want To Mentor Next Year's Islanders After Their 'Traumatic' Love Island Experience

Chris Hughes would cry with them as Olivia Attwood reckons they'll need therapy.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 10:55

Anyone who was obsessed with Love Island over the summer will know that Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood didn't exactly have the easiest ride.

And now the pair have offered themselves up as therapists for next year's contestants when they inevitably find themselves on the emotional rollercoaster that they know all too well.

Check out the video to see some celebs who admitted to cheating...

The pair did have their fair share of lovers tiffs, and they told The Sun that their "traumatic experience" means they would be perfect mentors for next year's love seekers.

“I would be a fantastic mentor, if anyone was struggling emotionally I could help them through it," said Chris, before adding: "I would cry with them and help them through it."

Instagram

Olivia is equally game for providing therapy for the Islanders, admitting: "I think me and Chris would be really good at it because we had the most traumatic experience."

"It was a really rocky road for us to get to where we are. When it comes back we should be the villa therapists," she added.

ITV2

We're not sure whether Liv is quite qualified, but we're definitely enjoying her suggested therapeutical methods: "Also if the girls wanted to go on like a night out to get the boys sweating then I could take them," she added.

Chris and Liv definitely went through a lot in the villa, and things haven't exactly become much easier for them since leaving. Yet they've somehow defied all odds and are stronger than ever.

We reckon they would be perfect mentors!

 

 

 

 

