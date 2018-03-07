Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes Has His Say On Whether He And Olivia Attwood Might Get Back Together

The Love Island couple called time on their relationship back in February.

It was the romance that came crashing to halt when Olivia Attwood confirmed that Chris Hughes had broken up with her over the phone but it sounds like Colivia fans might have hope on the horizon. 

The Love Island couple have been doing the rounds to promote their series Crackin' On, and Chris has admitted that he's still "obsessed" with his ex-girlfriend and isn't ruling out a potential reunion.

In an interview on Lorraine, the 25-year-old went into detail about why their relationship fell apart so dramatically: "I think it was a breakdown in numerous things," he began. "During the last few months we lost genuine respect for each other and that causes us not picking the pieces up."

He continued: "We tried breaks and it didn't really work. We're both very obsessed and crazy about each other. But I think it's the right thing to do because it's not enjoyable. When it's good it's amazing but when it's not we just end up bickering.

As for whether Chris and Olivia might live to walk another red-carpet together, he responded: "I never say never. I've loved that girl more than I've loved any girl in my life."

In the same interview, Chris confirmed that he initiated the break-up over the phone and said that he "felt it was the right thing to do" considering their deep-seated issues.

"We've tried doing everything and we're still speaking," he added. "We talk every day. I'm still obsessed with her. I still love her like I loved her before. There's never like a clean easy road to anything is there?"

It sounds like we haven't heard the last of this one. 

