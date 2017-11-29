Chris Hughes Is Reportedly 'Begging' Olivia Attwood For Forgiveness After Video Scandal

Love Island star Chris Hughes is reportedly "begging" for Olivia Attwood's forgiveness after a video of him with his arms around another woman emerged.

The Sun obtained the video, which was taken at Sugar Hut nightclub in Essex, and now a source has told the publication that Olivia is a "complete mess" since learning about Chris's alleged actions.

Hit play to see a bunch of celebs who admitted to cheating...

Liv was supposed to attend OK! magazines' beauty awards on Tuesday night, but she reportedly couldn't face going and tweeted to let the mag know she was 'truly gutted' to miss the eve.

"Olivia feels extremely humiliated by the whole thing. She couldn't even face going out last night," revealed The Sun's anonymous source.

Truly gutted I had to miss the @OK_Magazine Beauty awards 😥 Hope all you girls have a fabulous night ❤️ — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) November 28, 2017

They added: "She is continually being sent messages over social media from girls who were there on Saturday night and several people have told her that Chris was kissing the girl in the video."

The video was taken from afar in the busy club, and while you can clearly see someone that looks like Chris getting close to a brunette, it is not at all clear if any kissing actually went down.

Not so much love on their island ayyyyy @chrishughes_22 pic.twitter.com/kpTAVa0Ncc — Hana (@HanaMcKeown) November 29, 2017

"He is begging for her forgiveness and realises he has made a big mistake but that doesn’t take away the fact that she is a complete mess,” continued the source.

The reality star dropped a few hints on her Instagram that she is going through a tough time after sharing a picture of a glass of wine along with the caption "needed," as well as a quote that read: "THIS PRINCESS SAVES HERSELF."

Instagram/OliviaJade_Attwood

It's worth noting that neither Chris or Olivia have commented publicly on any of this themselves, so everything the anonymous source said should probably be taken with a pinch of salt.