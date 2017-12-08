Chris Hughes Lashes Out At One Direction And Rita Ora In Ruthless Drunken Rant

A video has emerged of Love Island star Chris Hughes ranting about Rita Ora and One Direction after getting kicked out of a London nightclub.

The footage, acquired by The Mirror, shows the reality star raging about the artists as he bigs up his own musical success with his and Kem Cetinay's single 'Little Bit Leave It'.

Check out our exclusive interview with Chris as he goes in on Katie Price following 'threatening messages'...

While the night seemingly started off pretty tame, with Chris attending Tape nightclub's Pia Mia x In The Style collaboration party with his gf Olivia Attwood on Wednesday, things took a turn when Chris got kicked out of the club.

Olivia was nowhere to be seen as Chris launched into his rant outside: "Forget Rita Ora, forget One Direction, forget any of the f***ing p***ck," he can be heard shouting as the person filmings asks: "how are you getting kicked out?"

Getty

His rant came as he attempted to big up his own musical achievement: "No, I'm the f***ing big," he says before later adding: "Initially charted, we charted at number 15."

"F*** Rita Ora, f*** any other musical c****," he can be heard saying.

Chris's latest drunken faux pas comes the week after he took to Twitter to explain his inebriated antics in another London club.

Getty

After he was filmed with his arms around another woman in the club, he tweeted: "I was a mess on Saturday night, couldn’t remember an awful lot.I put my arms around a stranger which I should never have done, and I still don’t know why but it’s a lesson learnt not to be a drunk t**t."

Chris is yet to comment on his latest controversy, but we'll hold tight for what he has to say about this one.