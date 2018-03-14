Chris Hughes Told To 'Hang' Himself As He Reveals Disturbing Extent Of Death Threats He's Received

Love Island lad, Chris Hughes, has had 'disturbing' death threats aimed at him since the last episode of his and Olivia Attwood's show, Chris And Olivia: Crackin' On.

The 25-year-old seemed desperate for the abuse to stop as he posted a series of messages to Instagram stories, and he also hinted that people in his life were encouraging the hate.

Chris claims he was told to: "jump in front of a bus & hang himself," off the back of his reality TV show.

"Ignored it for a few days now, but actually receiving death threats through social media this week off the back of an edited reality TV show is quite disturbing," began his first detailed message.

Instagram/ChrisHughesOfficial

Although he didn't name her, Chris hinted that Olivia may have encouraged the trolls: "'Having people who were once in your life encouraging hate is also concerning and disturbing but life goes on."

"Bitterness is nasty, hate is cruel. Focus on your own lives everyone," he wrote.

Instagram/ChrisHughesOfficial

The reality star continued in a second post: "One reason I always came home, was to avoid toxic sh*t, I never ran away, that was me making sure I always remembered who I was. I never changed and never will, but having emotion is a natural feeling, I've always had.

"Death threats from 40 minute of television, being told to jump infront of a bus & hang myself, sums up the naivety of so many hateful people (sic)," he concluded.

During the show, Chris and Olivia left viewers shocked after a number of rows, one of which saw Chris call Olivia a "f**kin a**hole."

The pair decided to call time in their relationship mid-way through making the show, resulting in filming being cut short.

Their breakup was however caught by the cameras and is set to air during a later episode.

