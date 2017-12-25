Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes Visits Jamie Laing In Hospital On Christmas Eve

The Love Island babe kept his pal company following surgery...

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 15:01

We are a sucker for TV show crossovers but we never saw this one coming!

This festive season we have discovered that Love Island stud Chris Hughes and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing are secretly BFFs after one of them ended up hospitalised on Christmas Eve.

Jamie Laing wound up in hospital on Christmas Eve after suffering from severe stomach pains and had to undergo immediate surgery in Cheltenham Hospital, which he posted about when he shared a photo of him with the NHS staff seeing to him.

After chronicling his whirlwind journey from sickness to health on social media, the Chelsea lad received a surprise visit from the one and only Chris Hughes who wanted to keep his mate company post-surgery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdFnzskANLV/

In the most traditionally British way possible, Chris turned up to the hospital with a bunch of grapes for his recovering bestie. Can you even?!

Jamie shared a photo of the pair, with him still in his hospital gown connected to countless tubes, to thank Chris, saying "that's love."

"Christmas Eve, in pain, just out of surgery, half asleep and @chrishughesofficial surprises you in hospital with a bunch of grapes because he doesn’t want you to be alone - that’s love."

Christmas Eve, in pain, just out of surgery, half asleep and @chrishughesofficial surprises you in hospital with a bunch of grapes because he doesn’t want you to be alone - that’s love #MerryChristmas

Okay, if we didn't already have enough evidence then surely this seals the deal: Chris Hughes is the nicest man on the planet.

We wish Jamie a speedy recovery! 💜

Chris Hughes and Jamie Laing
