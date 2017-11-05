Love Island's Chris Hughes Basically Wants To Be The Next David Attenborough

It sounds like Love Island hunk Chris Hughes dreams of becoming the new David Attenborough.

The Love Island star would love to make documentaries about wild life – just like the 91-year-old TV legend.

Although Chris might be a little more specific when it comes to which animals he would cover.

While Sir David Attenborough is well loved for talking about every animal under the sun, Chris wants to turn his attention to just one – the polar bear.

“One of my main ambitions is to do a documentary on polar bears,” Chris told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“What people don’t understand is a polar bear’s fur is transparent not white and they are actually black under their fur,” he explained.

“There’s so much about polar bears people don’t know and I would love to teach them,” he gushed.

It seems no one can resist the charms of Chris after he already won over the nation on Love Island and then took over the charts when he released a single with Kem Cetinay.

We reckon he would make a pretty good wildlife presenter – so maybe Sir Dave should watch his back?