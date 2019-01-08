Chris Hughes

Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis

A reminder to always be checked.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 14:51

In November last year, Love Island’s Chris Hughes made an appearance on This Morning to undergo a live testicular check on national television. The aim was to help educate men on how to check themselves for lumps and signs of testicular diseases such as cancer, and ended up having a major impact close to home for Chris.

On the programme, the reality star spoke about his teenage years and how his testicular health caused him to have three operations. Thankfully, none of these were cancer but Chris has now gone on to reveal that as a result of his appearance on the show, his own brother has discovered a cancerous lump on his testicles.

Posting a throwback picture of the pair, Chris share with his followers that his brother Ben came into his room at 3am following the show, “clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right."

“I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’."

"Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer," Chris continues. "That literally broke my heart."

A sad day. My brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer this lunchtime, in which we pray for a kind prognosis. He came into my room at 3am the morning after my testicular examination on tv, clearly struggling to sleep, telling me he’d found a lump and asked me if he’s checking it right. To which I told him, ‘Ben, it’s 3am, I’ll look in the morning, but if there’s a lump, go and check it checked tomorrow with the doctor’. Today he sent me a message telling me the news, and thanking me for making him aware, else he’d never have known he had cancer.. That literally broke my heart. Testicular cancer is a silent killer, men need realise this and check themselves regularly. It takes 10 seconds. Please do it. 🖤
With Cancer Research UK revealing that there are around 2,300 new cases of testicular cancer in the UK annually, Chris’ revelation regarding his brother’s diagnosis is even more poignant.

If you'd like a more detailed guide on how to check yourself properly, Orchid have all the info you need.

