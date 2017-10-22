Chris Hughes

Olivia Attwood To Take Pregnancy Test Amid Fears She's Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby

The Love Island star is 'shook'.

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 11:40

Love Island babe Olivia Attwood has revealed she wants to take a pregnancy test after fans thought she had a bit of a 'baby bump' as she enjoyed a day at Ascot with boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Speculation began as the loved-up pair shared photos of them enjoying their day at the races, which spurred Olivia to reveal on her Instagram story that she was 'shook' and wanted to take a pregnancy test.

As she adorned a cute dog filter, she captioned one of her snaps: "Your messing with my head people [sic]," along with a few crying with laughter emojis.

The reality star went on to admit that fans comments had her fully worried: "You guys have me shook. Feel like I want to take a pregnancy test tomorrow."

Fans thought Olivia was sporting a bit of a bit of a 'baby bump' as she enjoyed a day at Ascot with Chris Hughes. / Getty

It's pretty clear that Olivia was just having a bit of banter with her followers, and joked: "Can you call a girl Cash?" in reference to her and Chris's infamous Love Island baby.

"I do what I want. So I'm gonna," she said. Tbh we're not sure how Cash would feel about a sibling with exactly the same name, seems a bit unfair.

Getty

Something tells us we won't be welcoming Cash the second anytime soon though since Olivia's bro reckons the whole 'bump' saga was down to a classic case of food baby.

"Lol ya'll mad for thinking she's pregnant, knowing liv she probably necked a nugget share bo to herself [sic]," he wrote on one of Liv's Instagram pictures.

🐎🥂What a fabulous day #Championsday @ascotracecourse (dress by @foreveruniqueofficial)

🐎🥂What a fabulous day #Championsday @ascotracecourse (dress by @foreveruniqueofficial)

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on

We've all been there.

- Words by Rachel Davies-Day

 

