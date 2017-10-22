Olivia Attwood To Take Pregnancy Test Amid Fears She's Pregnant With Chris Hughes' Baby
The Love Island star is 'shook'.
Love Island babe Olivia Attwood has revealed she wants to take a pregnancy test after fans thought she had a bit of a 'baby bump' as she enjoyed a day at Ascot with boyfriend Chris Hughes.
Speculation began as the loved-up pair shared photos of them enjoying their day at the races, which spurred Olivia to reveal on her Instagram story that she was 'shook' and wanted to take a pregnancy test.
As she adorned a cute dog filter, she captioned one of her snaps: "Your messing with my head people [sic]," along with a few crying with laughter emojis.
The reality star went on to admit that fans comments had her fully worried: "You guys have me shook. Feel like I want to take a pregnancy test tomorrow."
It's pretty clear that Olivia was just having a bit of banter with her followers, and joked: "Can you call a girl Cash?" in reference to her and Chris's infamous Love Island baby.
"I do what I want. So I'm gonna," she said. Tbh we're not sure how Cash would feel about a sibling with exactly the same name, seems a bit unfair.
Something tells us we won't be welcoming Cash the second anytime soon though since Olivia's bro reckons the whole 'bump' saga was down to a classic case of food baby.
"Lol ya'll mad for thinking she's pregnant, knowing liv she probably necked a nugget share bo to herself [sic]," he wrote on one of Liv's Instagram pictures.
We've all been there.
- Words by Rachel Davies-Day