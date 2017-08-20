Love Island's Chris & Kem Could Have The UK's Number One Single This Week

Can Chris & Kem do what the last two X Factor winners haven't been able to? Maybe!

The reality stars-turned-rappers are heading for the Top 5 on the UK Singles Chart this week with their debut single 'Little Bit Leave It', which you'll remember as the unofficial Love Island villa anthem.

The low-key banging track went straight to the top of the iTunes chart after its release late Monday night, and it's still doing very well.

"After one full day of sales, Little Bit Leave It is currently at Number 22 on the Official Singles Chart," OfficialCharts.com have reported. "It could finish inside this week's Top 5 - and a Number 1 debut isn't out of the question."

A 'LOVE ISLAND' NUMBER ONE SINGLE? It would only make sense, given the show ruled the UK for the entire summer!

While the boys have been dubbed the new Ant & Dec, we never expected them to emulate their music career (Ant & Dec had 12 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1994 and 1997 under the name PJ & Duncan - wild, we know) but more power to them.

'Little Bit Leave It' is produced by Z Dot, who has worked with artists like Professor Green, Wiley and the boys' ultimate hero Stormzy. Madness.

Words: Ross McNeilage

