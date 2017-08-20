Chris & Kem

Love Island's Chris & Kem Could Have The UK's Number One Single This Week

Can the 'Love Island' brothers take their rap debut to the top of the charts?

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 16:45

Can Chris & Kem do what the last two X Factor winners haven't been able to? Maybe!

The reality stars-turned-rappers are heading for the Top 5 on the UK Singles Chart this week with their debut single 'Little Bit Leave It', which you'll remember as the unofficial Love Island villa anthem.

The low-key banging track went straight to the top of the iTunes chart after its release late Monday night, and it's still doing very well.

Copyright [Instagram]

"After one full day of sales, Little Bit Leave It is currently at Number 22 on the Official Singles Chart," OfficialCharts.com have reported. "It could finish inside this week's Top 5 - and a Number 1 debut isn't out of the question."

A 'LOVE ISLAND' NUMBER ONE SINGLE? It would only make sense, given the show ruled the UK for the entire summer!

While the boys have been dubbed the new Ant & Dec, we never expected them to emulate their music career (Ant & Dec had 12 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1994 and 1997 under the name PJ & Duncan - wild, we know) but more power to them.

No caption needed.

No caption needed.

A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on

'Little Bit Leave It' is produced by Z Dot, who has worked with artists like Professor Green, Wiley and the boys' ultimate hero Stormzy. Madness.

Little Bit Leave It

Words: Ross McNeilage

