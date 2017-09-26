All The Times Chrissy Teigen's Legendary Internet Antics Made Us Cry With Laughter

Over the years Chrissy Teigen has managed to make the internet her own personal playground.

No one can be sure when the unofficial queen of Twitter is going to strike, but when she does she is always certain to provide endless lols.

Don't believe us? Get checking out the video to see why Chrissy Teigen is legit the ruler of all the internet land...

Whether she's pushing the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to the point of no return with her trolling, or embarking on a bizarre banana bread adventure, her social media is guaranted to be be full of weird wonderfulness.

We especially love it when she's making a hilarious joke at her husband, John Legend's, expense. Poor John.

Feeling sad? Check Chrissy's Twitter? Feeling bored? Check Chrissy's Twitter. It is quite literally a place that can turn any frown upside down.

Cheers for the good online times hun. Here's to many, many more.