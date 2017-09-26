Chrissy Teigen

All The Times Chrissy Teigen's Legendary Internet Antics Made Us Cry With Laughter

She's the undefeated champion of Twitter.

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 16:38

Over the years Chrissy Teigen has managed to make the internet her own personal playground.

No one can be sure when the unofficial queen of Twitter is going to strike, but when she does she is always certain to provide endless lols.

Don't believe us? Get checking out the video to see why Chrissy Teigen is legit the ruler of all the internet land...

Whether she's pushing the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to the point of no return with her trolling, or embarking on a bizarre banana bread adventure, her social media is guaranted to be be full of weird wonderfulness.

We especially love it when she's making a hilarious joke at her husband, John Legend's, expense. Poor John.

Feeling sad? Check Chrissy's Twitter? Feeling bored? Check Chrissy's Twitter. It is quite literally a place that can turn any frown upside down.

Cheers for the good online times hun. Here's to many, many more.

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei Feared Her Boyfriend Joel Corry Would 'Kick Off' Over His Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Khalid and Post Malone Are Giving Us Friendship Goals on Twitter

13 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Clapped Back At The Harshest Of Critics

B.o.B Wants Your Money To Prove The Earth Is Flat

Hair Highlighter Is A Thing Now And It's Bringing Back All The 00's Disco Vibes

All The Times Chrissy Teigen's Legendary Internet Antics Made Us Cry With Laughter

Dua Lipa Reveals All About Opening Up for Bruno Mars on Tour

Chance The Rapper Debuts New Song On The Late Show

Tired All The Time? Hanging Out With Your Friends Could Be To Blame

Is Cheryl About To Make Her Solo Comeback On X Factor?

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

Missy Elliott and Solange Are Stanning Each Other Over Social Media And It's Adorable

Charlotte Crosby On The Moment She ‘Smashed A Mirror’ In Explosive Argument With Stephen Bear

Camila Cabello Is 'Super Thankful’ for Her Time in Fifth Harmony

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

Liam Payne Announces Second Solo Single 'Bedroom Floor'

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

More From Chrissy Teigen

Celebrity

All The Times Chrissy Teigen's Legendary Internet Antics Made Us Cry With Laughter

Chrissy Teigen

Times Chrissy Teigen Absolutely Owned The Internet | MTV Celeb

Chrissy Teigen Swaps A Stranger's Mouldy Bananas For John Legend's Underwear In Incredible Baking Journey

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolls Ivanka Trump On Twitter

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Texted Her Doctor About Her Butt Rash And We Have The Receipts

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Is Truly Shook By That Naked Attraction Show

John Legend Once Tried To Break Up With Chrissy Teigen But She Said ‘No’

Chrissy Teigen Discovers Forum Dedicated To Hating On Her And It's Seriously Cruel

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Talks The Secret Formula Behind A Social-Media Clapback

Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen Has Finally Been Blocked On Twitter By Donald Trump For This Tweet

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Devastating Boob Job Scars As She Breaks Down In Tears Over Trolls

Caitlyn Jenner's Rep Confirms That Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant With Travis Scott's Baby

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

12 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

You'll Never Guess Where Marnie Simpson Is Getting Laser Hair Removal

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Oliva Attwood Finally Breaks Her Silence After Chris Hughes Split

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Charlotte Crosby On The Moment She ‘Smashed A Mirror’ In Explosive Argument With Stephen Bear

Bella Thorne Goes On Raunchy Kissing Spree With YouTuber Tana Mongeau As They Hint At Relationship

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Absolutely Glowing In New Video As She's Joined By Reported Baby Daddy Travis Scott