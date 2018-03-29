Chrissy Teigen

A Stranger Saved Chrissy Teigen From Being Run Over By A Cyclist

There's a story behind that random paparazzi photoset.

Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 10:04

Chrissy Teigen has explained that random picture that seemed to show a man trying to interact with her on the street. 

The model has revealed that there’s a lot more to that image than first meets the eye – and spoke up in defense of the passerby when someone pointed out that her security should never have let him get that close. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of times Chrissy Teigen proved she was the Queen of social-media...

For anyone who hasn’t seen the photoset, a paparazzo caught the exact moment the pregnant 32-year-old was about to cross a busy street in New York’s Soho district, only to take a step back when a man put his arm out to stop her.

It turns out said stranger was actually an angel in disguise and managed to intervene before she accidentally stepped into the path of an oncoming cyclist. 

Getty

While the images definitely look a little confusing, Chrissy took to her Twitter account to praise the man who went to such a huge effort to stop her from being hurt.

“He actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist,” she pointed out. “I should have looked before stepping out!” 

Getty

Yikes. Definitely a lesson to be learnt for the future.

And when a fan commented: “Hey @chrissyteigen this looks like you have strapped a very small man to your boob. Happy Thursday” she replied with a classic Chrissy Teigen corker: “I had the baby.”

Incredible scenes.

