Chrissy Teigen Announces She And John Legend Are Expecting Again In The Cutest Way With Luna

Chrissy Teigen just announced to the world that she and John Legend are expecting their second child, but it was actually her daughter Luna that let the amazing news slip in the most adorable way.

The pregnant model posted a sweet video to Instagram, in which she points at her tummy and asks her 1-year-old: "what's in there?"

She's gone and slayed social media again! So let's get checking out a bunch of other times Chrissy Teigen absolutely owned the internet...

A very excited sounding Luna replies: "Baby!" Our hearts literally cannot cope.

Of course, this is Chrissy Teigen we are talking about here, so she couldn't help but slip a little bit of banter in there as she joked in the caption: "It's John's!"

Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Phew! The model hinted earlier this year that the couple, who have been married since 2013, would try for baby number 2 via IVF soon.

Luna was born in April last year following their second attempt at IVF. Chrissy opened up about the process to InStyle magazine, revealing: "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna."

The star went on to add that they would try again in "coming months."

it's john's! it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Chrissy has opened up about her fertility struggles a number of times in the past, which makes the news that there is another bundle of joy on the way even more incredible.

Congrats to Chrissy, John and of course big sister-to-be, Luna!

Now why not have a look at a few celeb pregnancy announcements that took us all by surprise...