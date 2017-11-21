Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Announces She And John Legend Are Expecting Again In The Cutest Way With Luna

The couple's daughter was the star of this announcement.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 09:51

Chrissy Teigen just announced to the world that she and John Legend are expecting their second child, but it was actually her daughter Luna that let the amazing news slip in the most adorable way.

The pregnant model posted a sweet video to Instagram, in which she points at her tummy and asks her 1-year-old: "what's in there?"

A very excited sounding Luna replies: "Baby!" Our hearts literally cannot cope.

Of course, this is Chrissy Teigen we are talking about here, so she couldn't help but slip a little bit of banter in there as she joked in the caption: "It's John's!"

Phew! The model hinted earlier this year that the couple, who have been married since 2013, would try for baby number 2 via IVF soon.

Luna was born in April last year following their second attempt at IVF. Chrissy opened up about the process to InStyle magazine, revealing: "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna."

The star went on to add that they would try again in "coming months."

Chrissy has opened up about her fertility struggles a number of times in the past, which makes the news that there is another bundle of joy on the way even more incredible.

Congrats to Chrissy, John and of course big sister-to-be, Luna!

