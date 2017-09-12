Chrissy Teigen Texted Her Doctor About Her Butt Rash And We Have The Receipts

Chrissy Teigen definitely isn’t your average Insta-famous, fashionista model a la 2017.

While most of ‘em are swanning around taking life very seriously, she’s over on Twitter being a general legend. No pun intended.

Earlier this week Chrissy was sucked into the magical world of Naked Attraction on British telly, and yesterday she was still keeping it real by sharing her latest awkward moment to make us all feel better about our own lives.

The whole thing proves that even top celebs like Chrissy are forced into mega awks moments when their bodies let them down. No seriously, she had to text her own doctor about her butt rash and send a few pics to get it sorted. Oh jeez.

Sharing a screenshot of the whole escapade, Chrissy messaged her (probably quite confused) doctor to ask if it was alright to send a photo of her actual bum, after spotting some mysterious marks following a bit of snorkelling in Italy.

Seeing as she’s in London right now, she had no choice but to quiz her doctor about the weird af rash over iMessage.

“My doctor was kind enough to give me his number and I'm gonna make him regret this,” Chrissy wrote when she tweeted the conversation to her followers.

Not too long after, she proved exactly why she’s the queen of Twitter comebacks by agreeing with a Twitter troll that she’s totally, 100 per cent definitely been wearing “adult baby diapers” recently. So that explains it, really.

When we grow up, we wanna be Chrissy Teigen.

